Virginia Basketball Recruiting: Official Visit Season Begins for 2025 Targets
Though the new college basketball season is still over two months away, the Virginia men's basketball coaching staff is entering a very busy portion of the calendar, as we are nearing the end of the recruiting cycle for the high school class of 2025 and getting into the peak of official visit season.
UVA is in the running for several premier recruiting targets in the class of 2025 and is hosting five of those prospects for official visits over the next month. That stretch of visitors began this past weekend, when four-star point guard Keyshuan Tillery took his official visit to Virginia.
Tillery posted on Instagram to recap the visit, including several pictures of himself in a home UVA men's basketball jersey and a couple of pictures of himself joined by Virginia staff members Chase Coleman, Ronnie Wideman, Ron Sanchez, Orlando Vandross, and Isaiah Wilkins.
Tillery, a 6'1" point guard from New Hampton, New Hampshire, is also scheduled to take official visits to Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Ohio State, and Villanova over the next several weeks. He is ranked No. 49 overall in the ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2025 and is the No. 71 overall prospect according to 247Sports, which also has Tillery rated as the No. 10 point guard in the country and the No. 2 recruit in the state of New Hampshire.
Virginia's other official visitors are coming in pairs. Charlottesville point guard Chance Mallory and five-star forward Nate Ament are scheduled to visit on the weekend of September 13th, the same weekend that the UVA football team will host Maryland in a Saturday night primetime matchup. On the weekend of September 27th, the Cavaliers will host four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit and four-star power forward London Jemison.
Virginia also made the cut lists for four-star small forward Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.), four-star combo guard Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.), four-star power forward Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN), and four-star power forward Marcus Jackson (Richmond, VA).
Derek Dixon already came on an official visit to Virginia in April and multiple other unofficial visits and should announce his decision by the end of the month. No official visits to UVA have been scheduled for Tre Singleton or Cam Ward, though Ward did come on an unofficial visit over the summer. Marcus Jackson was offered late and UVA made his cut list, but there has been no reported official visit scheduled yet.
Virginia has two open scholarship spots for the 2025-2026 season.
