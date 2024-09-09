Virginia Basketball Hosts Four-Star Forward Cam Ward for Official Visit
Virginia men's basketball hosted another priority recruiting target from the high school class of 2025, as consensus four-star forward Cam Ward took an official visit to UVA this past weekend. Ward recapped the visit with a series of pictures posted to his Instagram page.
A 6'7" wing out of Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Ward stayed put at No. 53 in the updated ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2025. Ward is rated a four-star recruit according to each of the major recruiting services and 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2025, the No. 15 power forward in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.
Back on July 28th, Ward cut his recruitment to 10 schools and included Virginia along with Michigan State, Marquette, Mississippi State, Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Florida State. Ward has taken official visits to Notre Dame, Marquette, Vanderbilt, and now UVA and has scheduled visits to Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, and Alabama over the course of the next month.
Virginia Basketball Recruiting: Official Visit Season Begins for 2025 Targets
Virginia is hosting a number of priority recruits on Grounds this fall. On the first weekend of September, the Cavaliers hosted four-star point guard Keyshuan Tillery for his official visit. Following Tillery and Ward will be visits from Charlottesville point guard Chance Mallory and five-star forward Nate Ament on the weekend of September 13th and then visits from four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit and four-star power forward London Jemison on the weekend of September 27th.
Virginia has two open scholarship spots for the 2025-2026 season.
