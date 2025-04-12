Virginia Basketball Receives Commitment From Devin Tillis
After the decommitment of Duke Miles, Virginia closes out the day with the addition of Devin Tillis, a 6 '7 stretch four from UC Irvine who gives Ryan Odom an experienced player in his frontcourt. Devin Tillis announced the news in a social media post on Friday evening (April 11). Tillis arrives in Charlottesville with one year of eligibility remaining.
A 6' 7 stretch forward from Los Angeles, California, Tillis did not receive much recruiting buzz out of high school despite averaging 15 points and nine rebounds his senior year at Winward High School. Tillis led his team to a 28-8 record and a CIF Championship, which led him to commit to UNLV shortly after completing his senior season.
In Vegas, Tillis showed promise as a freshman playing in 24 games, averaging 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, with his best game being a 14-point, 11-rebound performance against San Jose State. After a year with the Runnin' Rebels, Tillis utilized the transfer portal to jump to UC Irvine, returning to his home state.
Tillis redshirted his first year at his new school before quickly making his presence felt on the court during his first season as an Anteater. He started in 32 of the 33 games, averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as he led his team with 206 total rebounds, a mark good for 7th in the Big West. Tillis also showed promise on the defensive end with 25 steals.
Tillis took another step in his junior year, averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Notable performances included knocking down the game-sealing three-pointer against ranked USC and a 24-point showing against Toledo.
Then, in his senior season, Tillis leaped to stardom, averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and an impressive 39.5% from beyond the arc, a trend that continues to persist amongst new additions made by Ryan Odom. Throughout the season, Tillis posted seven 20+ point performances and seven double-doubles.
Throughout three seasons at UC Irvine, Tillis averaged 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field and 38.9% from three. Tillis has also flashed as a reliable free throw shooter, averaging 81.7% this past season.
Watch some highlights of Tillis in the video below:
The addition of Tillis provides Ryan Odom with his first experienced piece in his frontcourt as he joins Silas Barksdale as Virginia's two sole big-men archetypes. Tillis is Virginia's fifth transfer addition, joining BYU's Dallin Hall, Toledo's Sam Lewis, North Dakota State's Jacari White, and VCU's Martin Carrere.
Looking ahead, Virginia is hosting Kansas freshman guard Rakease Passmore, a former top 50 overall recruit, for a visit on Friday (April 11) and is in the hunt for Florida State big man Malique Ewin.
