Oklahoma Guard Transfer Duke Miles Decommits From Virginia
Virginia's recruiting spree of guard transfers turned out to be a little too good to be true. Oklahoma guard transfer Duke Miles has reportedly decommitted from Virginia, as reported by Tobias Bass of The Athletic on Friday afternoon (April 11th). Bass was also the first to report the news that Miles had committed to UVA back on Monday (April 7th). His decommitment from Virginia comes on the heels of the Cavaliers landing another experienced transfer guard - BYU's Dallin Hall - who could take, or at the very least compete for, the starting point guard position at UVA next season.
Without editorializing too much on the current state of college basketball, let's just say that the last several days of Virginia recruiting news is perfect evidence of the unchecked ramifications of combining unregulated NIL with the unlimited transfer portal. There was an NCAA-mandated one-week recruiting dead period from April 3rd-10th, during which in-person contact between coaches and recruits is prohibited. Despite that, Virginia landed five transfer commitments in the span of five days and it seemed that none of them had visited UVA. We have no confirmed information, but it's almost impossible for NIL to not have been a central consideration in those transfers committing to UVA.
Duke Miles likely saw himself as a top contender for Virginia's starting point guard position. Either due to the commitment of BYU's Dallin Hall on Wednesday night or perhaps the possibility that Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers could be bringing in even more guards from the portal in the coming days, Miles has now reneged on his commitment.
Miles has played in 116 games and made 86 starts over the course of his career, which included three seasons at Troy (one medical redshirt), one season at High Point, and this past season at Oklahoma, where he started all 34 games and averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was a secondary ball handler to standout freshman Jeremiah Fears, who is now headed for the NBA Draft. With that for context, it makes sense that Miles is insistent upon finding an ideal opportunity to be the starting point guard for his final season of eligibility.
With Duke Miles decommitting from Virginia, the Cavaliers are back down to four transfer additions so far this offseason and seven total projected scholarship players for their 2025-2026 roster:
Returners: G Elijah Gertrude
Freshmen additions: G Chance Mallory, F Silas Barksdale
Transfer additions: G Sam Lewis (Toledo), G Jacari White (North Dakota State), F Martin Carrere (VCU), G Dallin Hall (BYU)
With plenty of roster spots left to fill, Virginia will continue to be aggressive in the transfer portal, with more commitments likely to come soon. UVA is expected to host Kansas freshman guard transfer Rakease Passmore for a visit on Friday and the Cavaliers are also still in the running for Florida State forward transfer Malique Ewin and Milwaukee transfer forward Jamichael Stillwell.
