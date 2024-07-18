Virginia Basketball: Updating UVA's All-Time Records vs. the New ACC
The Atlantic Coast Conference, which some would argue pioneered conference realignment in the 21st century, officially rejoined this most recent surge in conference expansion with the additions of Cal, SMU, and Stanford beginning with the 2024-2025 academic year.
With the conference expanding to 18 teams (17 in football), we thought it'd be a good time to open the history books and see how the Virginia men's basketball program stacks up against its conference brethren, both new and old. Below, we'll break down UVA's all-time record (including regular season and postseason play) against every team in the new Atlantic Coast Conference as well as the Cavaliers' record against those teams under Tony Bennett's direction.
Before we unveil the entire list, let's summarize some of the notable takeaways:
- Virginia has a winning all-time record against all but five teams in the new ACC: Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Stanford, and Wake Forest.
- UVA has a winning record under Tony Bennett against all but two teams in the new ACC: Duke and Stanford.
- Virginia is 630-649 (49.26%) all-time against the current ACC, but 347 of those losses have come to just three teams: Duke, North Carolina, and NC State.
- Of those three teams, Tony Bennett owns winning records against two of them: North Carolina (14-11) and NC State (16-7). Bennett has also well-handled UVA's ACC-mandated rivalry matchups (the two teams the Cavaliers are required to play twice each year): Virginia Tech (19-10) and Louisville (18-2).
- Tony Bennett finished 12-7 against Roy Williams, winning his final seven games against the Hall of Famer. Bennett also went 5-1 against another Hall of Famer Rick Pitino at Louisville.
- Only Coach K managed to keep Tony Bennett at bay until his retirement, posting a 13-5 record against the Cavaliers after Bennett became head coach. Duke still holds a commanding 124-54 record against Virginia all-time and is 7-4 against UVA at John Paul Jones Arena, one of very few visiting teams to have a winning record in that building.
- As for the new ACC, Virginia has faced the three new members of the conference 11 times and is 4-7 in those games.
- Virginia and SMU have met only once, with the Cavaliers beating the Mustangs 76-73 in a November tournament in Corpus Christi in 2013.
- Virginia is 2-0 against California, beating the Golden Bears in a home-and-home series in 2015 and 2016. The two games were certainly nail-biters though, being decided by a combined six points.
- Virginia is 1-7 all-time against Stanford, with the Cardinal claiming each of the last six meetings, including two in the first two seasons of Bennett's tenure at UVA. Stanford and Virginia will meet for the first time since 2010 this season and the Cavaliers will look to make up some ground in the all-time series.
Read on to see the Virginia men's basketball program's all-time records and records under Tony Bennett against each of the 17 member programs of the new ACC:
Boston College
All-time: 21-9
Under Tony Bennett: 15-6
California
All-time: 2-0
Under Tony Bennett: 2-0
Clemson
All-time: 83-53
Under Tony Bennett: 20-4
Duke
All-time: 54-125
Under Tony Bennett: 6-15
Florida State
All-time: 29-28
Under Tony Bennett: 12-11
Georgia Tech
All-time: 49-40
Under Tony Bennett: 19-2
Louisville
All-time: 23-5
Under Tony Bennett: 18-2
Miami
All-time: 16-13
Under Tony Bennett: 13-7
NC State
All-time: 70-87
Under Tony Bennett: 16-7
North Carolina
All-time: 62-135
Under Tony Bennett: 14-11
Notre Dame
All-time: 17-3
Under Tony Bennett: 13-3
Pittsburgh
All-time: 19-6
Under Tony Bennett: 12-3
SMU
All-time: 1-0
Under Tony Bennett: 1-0
Stanford
All-time: 1-7
Under Tony Bennett: 0-2
Syracuse
All-time: 14-6
Under Tony Bennett: 13-3
Virginia Tech
All-time: 98-60
Under Tony Bennett: 19-10
Wake Forest
All-time: 71-72
Under Tony Bennett: 12-6
