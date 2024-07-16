Virginia Basketball: Consensus Four-Star PG JJ Mandaquit Picks Up UVA Offer
Virginia's newest target on the recruiting trail is one of the best point guards in the class of 2025. Consensus four-star prospect and top 60 overall recruit JJ Mandaquit announced on social media on Monday that he received a scholarship offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers.
"Grateful to receive an offer from the University of Virginia," Mandaquit wrote. "Thank you to Coach Tony Bennett for this opportunity."
A 6'1" point guard from Hilo, Hawaii, Mandaquit plays for Utah Prep School in Hurricane, Utah. It's been a busy and exciting summer for Mandaquit, who led Team USA to the gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup, starting in every game and dishing out 10 assists in the championship game against Italy.
A four-star prospect according to each of the major recruiting services, Mandaquit is ranked the No. 52 overall recruit in the country according to 247Sports, which also rates him as the No. 6 point guard in the class of 2025 and the No. 3 player in the state of Utah. Mandaquit holds offers from more than a dozen programs, including Utah, BYU, Washington, Washington State, Utah State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Tennessee, Louisville, and now Virginia.
Mandaquit has since continued his momentum from the FIBA World Cup by putting his playmaking abilities on full display at the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball Circuit. It's not surprising that he caught the interest of Tony Bennett and it probably won't be long before more major conference coaches follow suit.
Virginia has active offers out to 18 players in the recruiting class of 2025:
Point Guard/Combo Guard:
Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
Jalen Reece (Orlando, FL)
Jalen Haralson (LaPorte, IN)
Derek Dixon (Washington, DC)
Adrien Stevens (Potomac, MD)
Isaiah Denis (Davidson, NC)
JJ Mandaquit (Hilo, HI)
Shooting guard:
Braylon Mullins (Greenfield, IN)
Matthew Able (Sarasota, FL)
Small forward:
Nate Ament (Warrenton, VA)
London Jemison (Oakdale, CT)
Jackson Keith (Durham, NC)
Brady Koehler (Indianapolis, IN)
Mason Blackwood (New Hampton, NH)
Power Forward:
Bryson Tiller (Atlanta, GA)
Niko Bundalo (Hudson, OH)
Cam Ward (Marlboro, MD)
Center:
Xavion Staton (Las Vegas, NV)
