Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Power Forward Jack McCaffery Offered by UVA
Virginia has found a new target on the recruiting trail. 2025 four-star power forward Jack McCaffery announced on social media on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the Cavaliers.
"After great talks with Coach Bennett and Coach Sanchez I am happy to say that I have received an offer from the University of Virginia!!" McCaffery said in a post.
A 6'8" power forward who attends West Senior High School in Iowa City, Jack McCaffery is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. A four-star prospect on many of the major recruiting services, McCaffery is rated the No. 92 overall prospect in the class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite, which also rates him as the No. 22 power forward in the country and the top-ranked player in the state of Iowa.
McCaffery currently holds offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Butler, Utah, VCU, UTSA, and now Virginia. Notably missing from that list is Iowa, as McCaffery has gone on record saying he does not want to follow in the footsteps of his older brothers Connor and Patrick in playing for their father at Iowa.
A prototypical stretch four, McCaffery is a sharpshooter on the perimeter and has shown an ability to play inside out as well. He recently knocked down nine three-pointers and scored 36 points in an AAU game.
Virginia has active offers out to 19 players in the recruiting class of 2025:
Point Guard/Combo Guard:
Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
Jalen Reece (Orlando, FL)
Jalen Haralson (LaPorte, IN)
Derek Dixon (Washington, DC)
Adrien Stevens (Potomac, MD)
Isaiah Denis (Davidson, NC)
JJ Mandaquit (Hilo, HI)
Shooting guard:
Braylon Mullins (Greenfield, IN)
Matthew Able (Sarasota, FL)
Small forward:
Nate Ament (Warrenton, VA)
London Jemison (Oakdale, CT)
Jackson Keith (Durham, NC)
Brady Koehler (Indianapolis, IN)
Mason Blackwood (New Hampton, NH)
Power Forward:
Bryson Tiller (Atlanta, GA)
Niko Bundalo (Hudson, OH)
Cam Ward (Marlboro, MD)
Jack McCaffery (Iowa City, IA)
Center:
Xavion Staton (Las Vegas, NV)
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
Virginia Basketball: Consensus Four-Star PG JJ Mandaquit Picks Up UVA Offer
Virginia Basketball: UVA Offers 2025 Shooting Guard Matthew Able
Virginia Basketball: How Difficult is UVA's Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25?
Four-Star PG Chance Mallory Sets Official Visits to Virginia, Other Finalists