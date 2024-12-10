Virginia Defensive End Ben Smiley III Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia graduate defensive end Ben Smiley III is entering the transfer portal, Smiley announced in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what Smiley wrote:
"To UVA Football Fans,
After much thought, I've decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans for your support. UVA will always hold a special place in my heart.
Gratefully,
Ben Smiley"
One of the longest-tenured Cavaliers on the roster, Smiley played in 40 games and made 12 starts over the last six seasons in Charlottesville. In that time, Smiley amassed 50 total tackles, 19 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The Norfolk native had his best season in 2023, when he recorded 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, all of which were career-highs, in just nine games. Smiley lost his starting job in 2024, finishing with 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and no sacks in 11 games played.
Smiley was a true freshman at Virginia back in 2019, when the Cavaliers went 9-3, beat Virginia Tech to win the ACC Coastal title, and went to the ACC Championship and the Orange Bowl. So, how does Smiley still have eligibility remaining despite playing games in six seasons at UVA? Here's a breakdown:
- 2019: Smiley plays two games, retains redshirt
- 2020: played two games, doesn't count towards eligibility due to COVID-19
- 2021: played eight games
- 2022: played eight games
- 2023: played nine games
- 2024: played 11 games
- Smiley has a fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the shooting tragedy at UVA in November of 2022. He will enter the transfer portal with plans to use that extra year of eligibility elsewhere in the 2025 season.
Smiley is the fourth defensive lineman from Virginia to enter the transfer portal, joining Michael Diatta, DJ Jones, and Bryce Carter. There are now 15 UVA football players in the transfer portal, eight of which were listed as starters or backups on Virginia's final depth chart of the season.
Here is an updated list of Virginia football players who are in the transfer portal or previously announced that they were intending to enter the portal:
- Malcolm Greene, Cornerback
- Jaden Gibson, Wide Receiver
- Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback
- Michael Diatta, Defensive Tackle
- DJ Jones, Defensive Tackle
- Charlie Patterson, Offensive Lineman
- JR Wilson, Wide Receiver
- Trent Baker-Booker, Defensive Back
- Titus Ivy, Wide Receiver
- Bryce Carter, Defensive End
- Ty Furnish, Offensive Lineman
- KJ Bratton, Wide Receiver
- Ugonna Nnanna, Offensive Lineman
- Ethan Davies, Wide Receiver
- Ben Smiley III, Defensive End
