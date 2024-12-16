Virginia Football Lands Fresno State Defensive Tackle Jacob Holmes
After a massive Sunday in which the Cavaliers landed three transfers, Virginia continues to build up its roster and bulk up its defense, with Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes announcing his commitment to the University of Virginia on Monday. Pete Nakos was the first to break the news.
The 6' 3, 300-pound junior has one year of eligibility remaining and will boost a UVA defensive line that finished 11th in the ACC in rushing defense and second to last in the ACC in sacks with 19.
As a freshman, Holmes appeared in eight games in 2022, recorded five tackles, and registered one fumble recovery. His best game was against UConn, where he recorded his first career start and four tackles.
In his sophomore year, he appeared in all 13 games, recording 17 tackles, seven tackles-for-a-loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The five sacks were good for most on the team.
In 2024, Holmes again improved, recording 24 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, showing himself as a dominant interior lineman against the run game, helping Fresno State finish third in the Mountain West in run defense. Holmes also added 3.5 sacks. His performance helped Fresno State finish third in the Mountain West conference in 2024.
His best performance of the season was against Washington State where he recorded six solo tackles and two sacks.
Growing up in Chandler, Arizona, Holmes received offers from Arizona, West Virginia, and Tulane before deciding on Fresno State. In high school, Chandler recorded 144 total tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
The addition of Holmes will boost a UVA defensive line that is expected to lose Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, and Jahmeer Carter to exhausted eligibility and Bryce Carter, Michael Diatta, and Ben Smiley to the transfer portal. Despite the losses, Virginia is set to retain, as of December 16th, sophomore defensive tackle Anthony Britton and Jason Hammond, who was a bright spot early on before missing the last eight games of the season due to a shoulder injury.
With that, Holmes will provide added depth to a group that may have the ability to continue to rotate multiple lines of defensive tackles, with the goal of overwhelming opposing offensive lines.
Holmes is the fourth transfer Virginia has acquired in this 2024 Winter cycle, joining former Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin and defensive backs Devin Neal and Ja'son Prevard.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
More Virginia Football News
UVA Football Adds Morgan State Transfer Defensive Back Ja'son Prevard
Louisville Defensive Back Transfer Devin Neal Commits to Virginia
Virginia Football Lands Nebraska Quarterback Transfer Daniel Kaelin
Former UVA Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Taking Visit to ACC School
UVA Football Hosting Several Defensive Transfers for Visits
Virginia Scheduled to Host Multiple Offensive Line Transfers for Visits
10 Potential Quarterback Targets for UVA Football in Transfer Portal