UVA Football Adds Morgan State Transfer Defensive Back Ja'son Prevard
It's been a big Sunday for the Cavaliers, landing three transfer commitments in the span of an hour or so, including two defensive back transfers. Virginia has picked up a commitment from Morgan State cornerback Ja'son Prevard in the transfer portal, the Cavaliers' third commitment from the portal in this cycle, and the second defensive player. On3's Pete Nakos was first to reported Prevard's commitment on Sunday afternoon.
Prevard commits to Virginia after spending two seasons at FCS school Morgan State, where he earned FCS Freshman All-American honors in 2023. Over those two seasons, Prevard recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. In that All-American season in 2023, Prevard registered 22 tackles, eight passes defended, and an interception in eight games as a true freshman. Prevard was reportedly scheduled to take a visit to Texas Tech next week as well, but it seems he saw everything he needed to see on his trip to UVA this weekend and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers.
The 6'3", 185-pound corner from Atlantic City, New Jersey will bolster a Virginia cornerback room that loses Kempton Shine and Kendren Smith. Prevard also boosts a defensive back unit that loses All-ACC star Jonas Sanker, Corey Thomas, and potentially Antonio Clary, unless he returns for a seventh season.
Prevard joins a secondary containing Jam Jackson, Dre Walker, Ethan Minter, and newly acquired transfer Devin Neal, who joins the Hoos after redshirting his 2024 season at Louisville. Should Clary decide to return, the pieces are starting to come together for the UVA secondary, which could roll out a lineup that features two of the most experienced safeties in college football in Neal and Clary, with Jam Jackson, Ja'son Prevard, and Dre Walker manning the cornerback spots and Ethan Minter, Caleb Hardy, and Kevon Gray providing depth.
The addition is huge for Tony Elliott and his staff as the Cavaliers have begun to show that they are using their new NIL money to their advantage in building a strong roster for 2025, with three transfers committing to the program on Sunday, starting with Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin on Sunday morning. Read more on Kaelin here: Virginia Football Lands Nebraska Quarterback Transfer Daniel Kaelin
