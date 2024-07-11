Virginia Guard Kihei Clark to Play for Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Sumer League
Former Virginia point guard Kihei Clark will make his second appearance in the NBA Summer League, this time for the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Wednesday. Clark is the fifth former UVA basketball player confirmed to be playing in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, joining Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns), Reece Beekman (Golden State Warriors), Jay Huff (Orlando Magic), and Armaan Franklin (Denver Nuggets).
Clark's first season in the professional ranks was spent in the G League, where he played in eight games and made two starts for the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's G League affiliate, averaging 2.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game. Last year, Clark concluded his five-year UVA career as a three-time All-ACC selection, the program's all-time leader in wins (122), assists (718), games (161), and starts (141), and the ACC's all-time leader in conference wins (76) and minutes (5,339).
Clark will look to earn more playing time in the Summer League this time around, as he played in three games for the Utah Jazz last summer, averaging 10.0 minutes, 2.0 points, and 1.7 assists per game.
See below for Clark's full NBA Summer League schedule with the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas. The game on Friday, July 19th will be particularly interesting for UVA fans, as Clark's Bucks will take on Ryan Dunn's Phoenix Suns.
2024 Milwaukee Bucks Summer League Schedule
Saturday, July 13th at 4:30pm ET: vs. Chicago Bulls (NBA TV)
Sunday, July 14th at 3:30pm ET: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA TV)
Tuesday, July 16th at 10pm ET: vs. LA Clippers (ESPN2)
Friday, July 19th at 4pm ET: vs. Phoenix Suns (NBA TV)
All 30 teams will participate in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, playing four games from July 12-19. The top four teams in the standings in terms of winning percentage will advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals taking place on July 21st and the championship game being played on July 22nd. The 26 teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will play one consolation game on July 20th or July 21st, so all 30 teams are guaranteed to play at least five games.
Click here to see the Summer League schedules for the Golden State Warriors, who recently signed Reece Beekman to a two-way contract, and the Phoenix Suns, who drafted Ryan Dunn 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Click here to see Jay Huff's Summer League schedule with the Orlando Magic and Armaan Franklin's Summer League schedule with the Denver Nuggets.