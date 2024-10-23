Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 10/23
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, football, baseball, and softball teams.
Headlining this week's UVA athletics schedule are a pair of road matches for Virginia volleyball at Syracuse on Wednesday and at Boston College on Sunday, significant Friday night matches for UVA men's soccer at Pittsburgh and UVA women's soccer at home against Clemson, Virginia field hockey battling No. 1 North Carolina on Friday evening in Chapel Hill, and UVA football hosting North Carolina in the South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of October 23-27, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each game.
Wednesday, October 23rd
7pm: Volleyball at Syracuse, Women's Building (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network
Friday, October 25th
4pm: Wrestling - Wrestle Offs, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)
5pm: Field Hockey at North Carolina, Karen Shelton Stadium (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra
6pm: Softball vs. Liberty (Exhibition), Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
7pm: Women's Soccer vs. Clemson, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Men's Soccer at Pittsburgh, Ambrose Urbanic Field (Pittsburgh, PA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, October 26th
12pm: Football vs. North Carolina, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), The CW Network
Sunday, October 27th
12pm: Baseball vs. UNC Wilmington (Exhibition), Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA)
12pm: Softball vs. Lynchburg (Exhibition), Liberty Softball Stadium (Lynchburg, VA)
1pm: Volleyball at Boston College, Margot Connell Recreation Center (Chestnut Hill, MA), ACC Network Extra
2pm: Softball vs. Radford (Exhibition), Liberty Softball Stadium (Lynchburg, VA)