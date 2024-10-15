Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 10/15
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's golf, women's tennis, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, football, baseball, and swimming & diving teams.
There are also a number of home sporting events happening in Charlottesville this week, including two home men's soccer matches at Klockner Stadium, women's tennis hosting the ITA Atlantic Regional at Boar's Head Sports Club, cross country hosting the Panorama Farms Invitational, field hockey playing a pair of home matches at the UVA Turf Field, volleyball playing two home matches at Mem Gym, and swimming & diving hosting Florida and unveiling the 2024 NCAA National Championship banner.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of October 15-20, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each game.
Tuesday, October 15th
7pm: Men's Soccer vs. American, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Thursday, October 17th
All day (10/17-10/22): Women's Tennis - ITA Atlantic Regional, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)
7pm: Women's Soccer at Florida State, Seminole Soccer Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ESPNU
Friday, October 18th
All day (10/18-10/20): Women's Golf - Stanford Intercollegiate, Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, California)
All day (10/18-10/20): Men's Golf - Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, The Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, GA)
10am & 1pm: Swimming & Diving vs. Florida, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
3pm: Field Hockey vs. Syracuse, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Volleyball vs. Duke, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, October 19th
8:45am: Cross Country - Panorama Farms Invitational, Panorama Farms (Charlottesville, VA)
12pm: Football at Clemson, Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), ACC Network
7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Syracuse, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Sunday, October 20th
12pm: Field Hockey vs. Miami University (Ohio), UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
12pm: Baseball vs. Maryland (Exhibition), Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA)
1pm: Vollyball vs. North Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
2pm: Women's Rowing - Head of the Charles Regatta, Charles River (Boston, MA)