Where are UVA Football's Outbound Transfers Landing in the Portal?
The college football transfer portal closes for most schools on December 28th. That means no players can enter the transfer portal anymore unless their team participated in a bowl game or in the College Football Playoff (in which case the portal opens for that team for five days following their last game). Players who are already in the transfer portal can commit to another school at anytime, as long as it is in time for them to enroll at their new school for classes.
Virginia had 17 players enter the transfer portal during the December window. At the time of the posting of this article, the Cavaliers have brought in 11 players from the transfer portal, but they are expected to be very busy again once the recruiting dead period ends as they have some significant roster needs still to address in the portal.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
While followers of UVA football are undoubtedly more interested in who the Cavaliers are bringing in through the transfer portal from other schools, some may be curious as to where the outbound Virginia players are landing on the other side of the portal. The headliners, of course, are quarterback Anthony Colandrea and leading receiver Malachi Fields. Colandrea, who entered the portal with two years of eligibility remaining after getting benched for the season finale against Virginia Tech, is joining Dan Mullen at UNLV. Fields, meanwhile, is headed to South Bend to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Defensive tackle Michael Diatta is transferring to Oklahoma State and offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna has announced his commitment to North Texas.
A few other Cavalier transfers have announced their commitments to their new schools, but most of them are still searching. See where Virginia football's outbound transfers are landing in the transfer portal below:
Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback: UNLV
Malachi Fields, Wide Receiver Notre Dame
Michael Diatta, Michael Diatta: Oklahoma State
Ugonna Nnanna, Offensive Lineman: North Texas
Malcolm Greene, Cornerback: UMass
JR Wilson, Wide Receiver: Florida Atlantic
Jaden Gibson, Wide Receiver: Samford
DJ Jones, Defensive Tackle: Florida A&M
Charlie Patterson, Offensive Lineman
Trent Baker-Booker, Defensive Back
Titus Ivy, Wide Receiver
Bryce Carter, Defensive End
Ty Furnish, Offensive Lineman
KJ Bratton, Wide Receiver
Ethan Davies, Wide Receiver
Ben Smiley, Defensive End
Aidan Ryan, Defensive Back
This article will be updated whenever it is reported that players have announced their transfer commitments. Refresh the page for updates.
