Virginia Lands Commitment From UAB Center Transfer Brady Wilson
Tempering the excitement over the first seven transfer commitments Virginia had picked up was the fact that the Cavaliers had yet to even begin to address what is arguably their second most pressing roster need with those transfers. UVA’s need to bolster its offensive line is actually the team’s No. 1 priority now that the Hoos have sorted out their quarterback position with the transfer commitments of Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska).
At last, Virginia has made some progress on that front, as UAB center transfer Brady Wilson committed to UVA, as first reported by ESPN’s Max Olson on Thursday evening.
A 6’2”, 300-pound center from Spanish Fort, Alabama, Wilson is ranked as one of the best available interior offensive linemen in the transfer portal and certainly one of the most experienced. As referenced in the report from Max Olson, Brady Wilson was a three-year starter at UAB, appeared in 37 games, and played more than 2,300 snaps. In 2023, Wilson allowed only two sacks on 485 pass blocking snaps and received an 81.6 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Wilson was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the top center in college football, in each of the last two seasons.
Wilson reported offers from Mississippi State, Tulane, and Houston in addition to Virginia. UVA offensive line coach Terry Heffernan and the Cavaliers ultimately won the recruiting battle for Wilson, who will likely compete for the starting center job vacated by two-time All-ACC selection Brian Stevens. Wilson’s pedigree as a pass-blocking lineman will give a huge boost to a Virginia offensive line that allowed 47 sacks in 2024, second-most in the entire country.
Snagging a commitment from Wilson is a good start, but Virginia will need more reinforcements on the offensive line. In addition to Stevens, who has exhausted his eligibility, the Cavaliers have lost rotational linemen Ty Furnish, Ugonna Nnanna, and Charlie Patterson to the transfer portal. UVA could return as many as three starters on the offensive line in McKale Boley, Blake Steen, and Noah Josey, but the Cavaliers will likely be pursuing several more transfers to improve their depth across the offensive line.
Brady Wilson is the eighth player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining Nebraska quarterbackDaniel Kaelin, Louisville defensive back Devin Neal, Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard, Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes, North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris, NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor, and Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore, who committed to UVA earlier on Thursday.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
More Virginia Football News
Elon Defensive End Cazeem Moore Commits to Virginia
Virginia Signs NC Central Running Back Transfer J'Mari Taylor
Potential Landing Spots for Former UVA QB Anthony Colandrea
Virginia Gets Commitment From North Texas Transfer QB Chandler Morris
Louisville Defensive Back Transfer Devin Neal Commits to Virginia
Virginia Football Lands Nebraska Quarterback Transfer Daniel Kaelin