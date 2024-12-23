UVA Football Lands Alabama DL Transfer Hunter Osborne
Just before the dead recruiting period begins, Virginia has landed another big victory in the transfer portal, as Alabama defensive lineman transfer Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to UVA in a social media post on Monday morning (December 23).
A 6'4", 300-pound defensive lineman from Trussville, Alabama, Osborne was a consensus four-star recruit coming out of Hewitt-Trussville High School. The 247Sports Composite rated Osborne as the No. 19-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, the No. 13 player from the state of Alabama, and the No. 130 overall recruit in the country. Osborne boasted offers from more than 50 programs, including most of the Power Five. Virginia was among those who extended offers to Osborne, who ultimately turned down offers from the likes of Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State to stay in his home state and play for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Osborne redshirted his first season, as linemen often due in college football. Then came Saban's retirement and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer, and though Osborne stuck around for the 2024 season, he played very limited snaps in just four games, posting three tackles and a pass breakup. Osborne’s potential to be an impact playmaker on the defensive line is still there; he just needs some more development, and more importantly, an opportunity to play and prove himself. Virginia can certainly provide that.
On the defensive line, Cavaliers are expected to lose veterans Chico Bennett Jr., Kam Butler, and Jahmeer Carter to exhausted eligibility, while Michael Diatta, Ben Smiley III, and Bryce Carter entered the transfer portal. There are some promising young players like Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, and Terrell Jones set to return to Virginia in 2025, but the Cavaliers were definitely in need of some reinforcements on the defensive line. UVA has already picked up commitments from Fresno State defensive tackle transfer Jacob Holmes and Elon defensive end transfer Cazeem Moore and will now add Hunter Osborne to a now reloaded defensive line unit that could have the tools for a much improved showing in 2025.
Virginia has landed 11 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja’son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J’Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
