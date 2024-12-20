Virginia Earns Commitment From Eastern Kentucky LB Maddox Marcellus
Virginia continues to reinforce its defensive unit through the transfer portal. The Cavaliers landed their ninth transfer commitment in the last six days and fifth on the defensive side of the ball as Eastern Kentucky linebacker transfer Maddox Marcellus announced his commitment to UVA while on a visit on Friday afternoon.
A 6'3", 225-pound linebacker from Miami, Florida, Marcellus comes to UVA with two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons at Eastern Kentucky. Marcellus is coming off of a standout 2024 campaign in which he racked up 97 total tackles, 46 solo stops, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. At the end of the season, Marcellus was unanimously selected to the All-United Athletic Conference First Team.
Marcellus was highly-coveted in the transfer portal, picking up offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Kansas State, Houston, Cal, Iowa State, Virginia and others. He took a visit to Houston earlier this week and was originally scheduled to take a visit to Kansas State after his trip to UVA. But after visiting with the Cavaliers, Marcellus apparently decided that no other visits were needed, announcing his commitment to Virginia while in Charlottesville on Friday.
At the linebacker position, UVA is expected to lose James Jackson and Dorian Jones, who have both exhausted their eligibility. The Cavaliers should return standout Kam Robinson as well as rising senior Trey McDonald, who played a lot down the stretch while Jackson dealt with injuries. UVA should also get Stevie Bracey back after he tore his meniscus in fall camp and missed the entire 2024 season. With Maddox Marcellus joining that group, Virginia should have a formidable and deep linebacker unit heading into 2025.
Marcellus is the fifth defensive player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining defensive backs Devin Neal (Louisville) and Ja'son Prevard (Morgan State), defensive tackle Jacob Holmes (Fresno State), and defensive end Cazeem Moore (Elon).
Virginia has landed nine transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
