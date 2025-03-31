Former Virginia Tech Guard Jaydon Young Reveals Transfer Decision
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, former Virginia Tech guard Jaydon Young has found his new home. It was announced on social media this evening that Young would be transferring to High Point, a team fresh off of an NCAA Tournament berth.
Virginia Tech has seen five players enter the transfer portal this month. Guards Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr, center Ryan Jones, and center Patrick Wessler all announced that they would be moving on from the program.
Rechsteiner played at Virginia Tech for two seasons, including 32 games this year which included 15 starts. He averaged 7.0 PPG on 37% shooting from the field and 30% from three. He led the Hokies in assists this season with 2.8 and is a former four-star recruit who chose the Hokies over LSU, Xavier, and Tennessee.
Jaydon Young had some big moments this season, scoring 26 points in a win over Syracuse and 27 points in a win over Miami. They were the only games in which he scored more than 14 points.
Rodney Brown Jr decided to enter the portal after spending one year with the program after transferring in from Cal. Brown played in 18 games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per game and 4.1 PPG. During his lone season with the Golden Bears in 2023-2024, Brown played in 32 games, averaging 3.5 PPG in 14 minutes per game.
There was expected to be some portal movement for Virginia Tech and there could be more.
Wessler played in 31 games this season for Virginia Tech, averaging 3.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG in an average of 11 minutes per game.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
There is no denying that this was not one of the more talented teams in the ACC and some credit should be given to Young for still being able to get this team to finish 10th in the ACC, ahead of where they were projected to be at the start of the season.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Look To Complete Season Double Over Radford