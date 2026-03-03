Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech men's basketball embarks on its final home game of the 2025-26 season tonight when it takes on Boston College.

🆚 Boston College

🕘 9 p.m.

📺 ESPNU

🤝 Virginia Credit Union pic.twitter.com/7RfIT0llGA — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 3, 2026

The Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC) have their NCAA Tournament hopes hanging in the balance; a loss to the Eagles (10-19, 3-13 ACC) removes any opportunity for an at-large bid, which would be Virginia Tech's first since the 2020-21 campaign.

Virginia Tech's contest comes as more of a "can't-lose" game; Boston College currently ranks No. 160 in the NET and is likely to add little to Tech's resume even in the event of a comfortable victory. The Eagles currently sit second-to-last in the ACC standings, and they are only above Georgia Tech, which has lost 10 games in a row.

Boston College holds a head-to-head advantage over Pitt (No. 15 in ACC), but does not over Notre Dame (No. 16). The Hokies clock in at 12th in the ACC standings entering tonight's tilt.

Virginia Tech's tilt against Boston College also will shape the Hokies' next test on Saturday: the Commonwealth Clash, against No. 13 Virginia.

Though Boston College is 3-13 in the ACC this season, it has made several teams uncomfortable. The Eagles outright beat Syracuse (81-73, OT), Pittsburgh (65-62) and Wake Forest (68-67). Meanwhile, they put scares into Notre Dame (68-64), then-No. 17 Virginia (73-66), Miami (74-68), Stanford (70-64) and Florida State (80-72).

Though Boston College's style of play has often been insipid, its level of historical success against Virginia Tech should leave the Hokies on guard. For its at-large hopes to have any continuation heading into Saturday, the Hokies must topple the Eagles, who have lost nine of their last 10 games.

If Virginia Tech were to lose to Boston College, it would presumably give the Hokies a second Quadrant 3 loss, joining their loss to Florida State, which currently ranks No. 77 in the NET rankings. If the Seminoles can work their way back into the top-75, then Virginia Tech can shed its only Quadrant 3 loss.

The Hokies have lost three of their last four, and six of their last nine; however, Virginia Tech has stayed within striking distance because of the nature of its losses.

Virginia Tech has lost six single-digit ACC games this season, with four coming by a single possession. Three of the Hokies' four one-score losses (Wake Forest, Stanford, SMU) came about via game-winning three-pointers; the fourth (Miami) came from a game-winning free throw.

Still, Virginia Tech draws a prime opponent on paper to snag another win. The Eagles rank No. 346 in the nation in three-point shooting percentage (29.9%), No. 286 in two-point shooting percentage (48.9%), No. 359 in free-throw shooting percentage (65.0%), No. 264 in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency (104.3) and No. 334 in effective field goal percentage (47.2%).

Virginia Tech's game vs. Boston College tips off at 9 p.m. ET, and coverage for the contest can be found on ESPNU.