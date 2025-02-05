How To Watch Virginia Tech vs SMU: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia Tech and SMU, two teams coming off of win streaks of two or more, are set to face off in Cassell Coliseum today at 9:00 p.m. ET.
This upcoming game will be the first ever matchup between these two schools. Despite all of the non-conference games, in-season tournaments, and even post-season tournaments, SMU has never played Virginia Tech, and now they will play the Hokies in the historic Cassell Coliseum. One thousand eighty-one (1,081) miles separate Cassell Coliseum and Moody Coliseum.
SMU just completed a two-game conference stretch against Cal and Stanford—an ACC matchup that would have been unthinkable to a college basketball fan in 2022. The Mustangs' win streak stretches one game back as well. The 'Stangs defeated NC State 63-57 on the road before that home stretch. Led by Samet Yigitoglu, SMU has caught fire again in the middle of the season. Yigitoglu led the team in scoring against NC State and Stanford, with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
Matt Cross has also done a great job of cleaning the boards from the forward position. He has eight games of double-digit rebounds on the year. Andy Enfield has a ton of history as a NCAA head coach and the Mustangs are vying for a Tournament bid in Enfield's first year at Southern Methodist.
The Hokies have caught a second wind in the middle of the season. The Hokies have caught two consecutive wins against ACC opponents, Florida State and Virginia. Lawal was the team's leading scorer (17) and rebounder (13) against Florida State, and Jaden Schutt was the Hokies' leading scorer against Virginia. Ben Burnham led the team in rebounds.
Any given player on any given night can lead the Hokies in scoring. Lawal has probably been the most consistent scorer, but other players get some push too. Jaden Schutt, the Duke transfer has okay shooting numbers, and he has worked well as a catch-and-shoot threat. Ben Burnham has been the same for the Hokies, he's a catch-and-shoot threat who could drain a three in a telephone booth. The dynamic freshman Tyler Johnson out-rebounds his height extremely well. He averages 5.2 rebounds to just 6.3 points as a wing. Mylyjael Poteat has been the prototypical dominant and athletic big for Virginia Tech.
There are plenty of other contributors too, Patrick Wessler, Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr., and Brandon Rechsteiner have all been a solid second unit for Mike Young's squad.
Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's matchup against SMU.
TV | ACCN
Anish Shroff, PxP
Perry Clark, Analyst
RADIO | VT Sports Network
Zach Mackey, PxP
Mike Burnop, Analyst
Who are the projected starters for Virginia Tech vs SMU?
Virginia Tech Projected Starting Lineup
G Ben Hammond
G Tyler Johnson
G Jaden Schutt
F Tobi Lawal
C Mylyjael Poteat
SMU Projected Starting Lineup
F Matt Cross
C Samet Yigitoglu
G B.J. Edwards
G Boopie Miller
G Chuck Harris
SMU vs. Virginia Tech Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, SMU is a 5.5-point favorite tonight and the over/under is set at 145.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Makes The Top Seven for 2026 Four-Star Running Back Evan Hampton
OFFICIAL: Las Vegas Aces sign Virginia Tech legend Liz Kitley
Virginia Tech Football: A look back at the Hokies’ 2021 Recruiting Class