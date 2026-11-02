Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech Basketball In the 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 college basketball season is nearly here, and Virginia Tech has plenty to prove.

After finishing last season with a 19-13 (8-10 ACC) record, the Hokies enter another campaign under head coach Mike Young, looking to take the next step toward returning to national relevance.

Virginia Tech hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since its improbable run to the ACC Tournament championship in 2022, and the program has struggled to find consistency in the four seasons since. However, with key returners Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond, and Tyler Johnson leading the way, alongside several intriguing transfer portal additions, this year’s team could be different.

Here are three bold predictions for Virginia Tech men’s basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

No. 1: Virginia Tech returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

Is this really that bold of a prediction? Considering Virginia Tech hasn’t reached March Madness in four seasons, perhaps it is.

The Hokies came close last season, but a late-season collapse ultimately ended their hopes of receiving an at-large bid.

Virginia Tech lost seven of its final 10 games, including a first-round exit against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament. This season, the pieces are there for Young to finally get the Hokies back into the field. Hansberry and Hammond provide Virginia Tech with an established foundation, while the additions of Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic), Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State), and Miles Heide (San Diego State) should give the Hokies more flexibility on both ends of the floor.

There’s also the matter of the NCAA Tournament expanding to 76 teams, creating additional opportunities for programs sitting near the bubble.

Virginia Tech’s nonconference schedule provides ample chances to build its resume, with matchups against Iowa, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and West Virginia among the highlights. After four consecutive seasons on the outside looking in, I think Virginia Tech finally gets over the hump and earns an at-large bid.

No. 2: Amani Hansberry averages a double-double.

Forward Amani Hansberry established himself as one of Virginia Tech's most reliable contributors last season, but his senior campaign could provide an opportunity to take another step forward.

The former Illinois and West Virginia forward averaged 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season, emerging as a consistent presence in the Hokies' frontcourt. With another offseason under Mike Young and an opportunity to take on additional responsibilities, Hansberry could be positioned for his most productive collegiate season yet.

While his offensive versatility has been a significant part of his success, Hansberry's ability to control the glass could ultimately determine just how valuable he becomes for Virginia Tech.

At 6-foot-8, Hansberry has demonstrated the physicality and positioning necessary to compete with some of the ACC's better frontcourt players. However, taking his rebounding average from 7.4 to double figures requires another level of consistency.

If Hansberry can maintain his scoring production while increasing his rebounding average to 10 per game, that gives Virginia Tech a dependable interior presence capable of influencing games without needing to dominate offensively. It’d be a significant leap from his junior campaign, but one that could help Virginia Tech remain competitive in the ACC and strengthen its pursuit of an NCAA Tournament appearance.

No. 3: Ben Hammond finishes among the ACC’s top five scorers.

Hammond’s development was one of the more encouraging storylines for Virginia Tech last season, and the junior guard could be in line for another significant jump.

After averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the three-point range, Hammond enters the season as one of the Hokies’ most reliable offensive weapons.

His perimeter shooting is already a major strength, but his ability to create opportunities off the dribble could ultimately determine how high his ceiling reaches. With Neoklis Avdalas (North Carolina) and Tobi Lawal (NBA) no longer on the roster, Virginia Tech must replace a considerable amount of offensive production.

Although Elohim and Curry should help shoulder that responsibility, Hammond figures to remain at the center of Young’s offensive plans. The biggest challenge will be maintaining his shooting efficiency as opposing defenses place greater emphasis on limiting his opportunities.

However, if Hammond can consistently attack the basket, draw fouls, and continue knocking down perimeter shots, averaging somewhere between 19 and 20 points per game isn’t entirely out of the question.

That would represent a substantial improvement from last season and potentially put him among the ACC’s leading scorers. It would also give Virginia Tech one of the conference’s more dangerous offensive duos alongside Hansberry.