Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From 2027 Guard Jazman Bailey

Virginia Tech women's basketball garnered a commitment from Class of 2027 guard Jazman Bailey, per her social media.

The point guard is a member of USA Basketball; Bailey was a member of the U17 team that won the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup. The year prior, Bailey and USA Basketball's U16 team won the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup.

Bailey garnered a four-star rating from ESPN and a scout's grade of 94. Rivals gave Bailey a 96 overall rating and ranked her as the No. 33 player in the class, the No. 4 player at point guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas. The Rivals Industry rankings leaned slightly lower on the Texas native, ranking her as the No. 45 player in the 2027 class, the No. 8 point guard and the No. 5 player in the state.

Pack WBB referred to Bailey as a player that "stands out with explosive end-to-end speed," pointing to Bailey's speed and transition, scoring versatility, playmaking and vision, ball-handling and efficiency as strengths.

"She has quick-twitch athleticism, excellent body control and the ability to play with extreme confidence at a high pace," the article said. "At 5'9", she plays with a lower center of gravity that helps her get downhill and absorb contact."

ESPN, meanwhile, described Bailey as a prospect who can "log minutes as a lead guard" and a player who "brings a much-needed connective energy to the floor."

Bailey chose Virginia Tech over Power Four schools in Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, SMU, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, UCLA, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin, per her offers listed on her Instagram.

Bailey is the third ranked recruit in Virginia Tech's 2027 class, joining guards Dani Robinson (5-10) and Lillie Graves (6-0).

With Graves' commitment, Virginia Tech has 13 players who are eligible for the 2027-28 season, leaving them two below the maximum allotted amount of 15 if none transfer or decommit. Here's the full list, with eligibility listed for the 2027-28 campaign:

You can keep up with more of Virginia Tech On SI's basketball coverage here.