2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech’s Cornerbacks

Virginia Tech might have more depth at linebacker, but there’s probably more top-end talent at cornerback. Caleb Farley is among the best players in the nation at his position, Jermaine Waller is better than the typical second fiddle, and even the slot cornerback position features some intriguing options.

At the top, Ryan Smith replaces Brian Mitchell – who left for NC State, along with Charley Wiles – as the cornerbacks coach. The 30-year-old newcomer spent two seasons (2015-16) as a defensive graduate assistant at Penn State before coaching defensive backs at Elon (2017-18) and safeties at James Madison (2019). JMU’s defense was among the best in the FCS by every metric last season, including leading the level in yards per game allowed, and Smith’s safeties combined for 11 interceptions. By comparison, the Hokies' safeties only picked off two passes last season.

Smith hasn’t been a position coach at the FBS level – no less the Power Five – but he at least had top-notch success in the FCS. The Dukes ranked first in total defense (264.7 yards per game) last season and allowed fewer than 15 points per game. He’ll have some help from defensive coordinator/safeties coach Justin Hamilton and a strong crop of players, but the hope is that his FCS success will quickly translate into the ACC.

Speaking of the players, there’s a lot to like entering this season, and it all starts with the stars of the group.

The Starters

Caleb Farley: It’s hard to pick out a flaw in his game. He had a lot to overcome – from a torn ACL as a true freshman to a subpar debut at the cornerback position in 2018 – but Farley was among the most productive players at his position last year, placing himself in elite company as the upcoming season approaches.

For reasons that likely leave some people scratching their heads, Farley was only named a second-team All-American by Sporting News, but it doesn’t negate the fanfare surrounding him. Most pundits agree that the 6-foot-2, 207-pound athletic superstar is an early first-round NFL Draft talent, and there’s a fairly strong consensus that he’s the top cornerback in the entire ACC.

Jermaine Waller: Not far behind Farley in terms of unexpected meteoric rises from 2019, you can find Tech’s other starting cornerback. Even as recently as the Hokies’ annual Spring Game, Waller didn’t look ready to take on a substantial role on defense. Boy, did that change in a hurry! In some respects, while he wasn’t the shutdown defender that Farley was, Waller was actually more productive a year ago.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, not every aspect of the junior’s game is as crisp as Farley’s, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s also one of the most talented cornerbacks in the ACC. Athlon Sports ranks him in the tier just below Farley and Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr.

If he can take a step even remotely similar to the one Farley took in his second year as a starter, the sky's the limit for this duo.

Role Players

Brion Murray: On the one hand, there was a degree of uncertainty surrounding the Hokies’ complimentary cornerbacks late in – and following – the 2019 season. Murray was treated with training wheels for much of the season, only suiting up in five games and playing more on special teams than defense until he was nearly a last-resort option. However, upon further review, Murray had a much better season than he got credit for.

At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, the Hokies would still be wise to line the junior JUCO transfer up in the slot, instead of along the boundary, but the good news is that on paper, he isn’t needed on the boundary anyway.

Armani Chatman: As a high-three star recruit from Virginia Beach, Chatman was the player the Hokies were more eager to unleash in their dime package and when Farley first suffered a back injury late in 2019. They likely still view him as a large part of the future, but he may have to take more of a backseat this season.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt sophomore projects a bit more favorably as a boundary corner than Murray, which likely means he is first in line to succeed Farley in 2021. He’ll also be the first man off the bench to spell Farley or Waller if needed.

Additional Candidates

Nadir Thompson: His role has been restricted to almost exclusively special teams, but there’s a level of intrigue surrounding Thompson. The redshirt sophomore from Rocky Mount, North Carolina is the same height and two pounds lighter than Murray, making him a pretty clear backup at the slot position.

Nyquee Hawkins: He never took the field as a true freshman, but at 6-foot-flat and 195 pounds, the former high-three star recruit from New Jersey fits the prototype of a boundary cornerback. The odds of him supplanting Chatman seem slim at this point, but if Waller leaves for the NFL Draft, the door opens for Hawkins in 2021. For now, he’s probably a special teamer.

Overall Outlook

The Hokies seem as loaded at cornerback as any team in the country. Everything starts with Farley, but the complimentary pieces are more than capable of holding their own – especially with an extra season under their belts.

The future isn’t entirely clear – since Farley and Waller could both leave for the NFL in the offseason and the Hokies haven’t landed any star recruits at the position – but for now, they’re in great shape.

The stronger the corners can perform, the more creative Hamilton and the Hokies can be with players at other positions. After all, stronger coverage allows for more blitzes, and more blitzes can cause more negative plays for opposing offenses.