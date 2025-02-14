2025 NFL Draft: Hokies Wide Receiver gets Third-Round Projection
Chad Reuter of NFL.com released a three-round 2025 NFL mock draft and one Hokie was chosen in the 101 picks of the draft. Reuter didn't project Bhayshul Tuten, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Da'Quan Felton, Ali Jennings, Aeneas Peebles, or Dorian Strong to be chosen. NFL.com's latest mock draft projects Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane to be chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the 98th pick in the Draft.
NFL.com gives Jaylin Lane a 5.89 grade, earning him an "Average backup or special-teamer" title. Here's Lance Zierlien's and NFL.com's overview of Lane as a prospect:
"Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on."
Zierlien also listed the strengths and weaknesses of Jaylin Lane as a prospect:
"Strengths
- Build-up speed allows him to gain and maintain vertically.
- Puts safeties on their heels with deep speed from the slot.
- Capable of opening hips and reaching to make a catch on an off-target pass.
- Good run-after-catch option on receiver screens and hitches.
- Determined runner who breaks through arm tackles.
- Fearless north-south mindset as a punt returner.
Weaknesses
- Below-average short-area footwork and suddenness.
- Needs to work on salesmanship and efficiency of his routes.
- Short, choppy strides hinder separation at the top of the route.
- Allows defenders to play through him at the catch point.
- Needs better feel for angles and working back to the throw."
Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane are the only two 2025 players to receive a grade from NFL.com. Tuten received a higher grade than Lane, receiving a 6.26 grade, earning him the title of "Will eventually be average starter". NFL.com assigned Da'Quan Felton, Aeneas Peebles, Dorian Strong, and Da'Quan Felton with the same title, "Likely Needs Time in Developmental League".
This is the latest new projection of Jaylin Lane's draft destination as Josh Liskiewitz of the Pro Football Network projected Lane to be drafted by the 49ers in the 7th round. Lane is wrestling with the other projected-day three receivers. Lane has been projected as high as the 3rd round and as low as becoming an undrafted free agent. Even Justin Melo of The Draft Network has projected Lane to land in the 4th, 5th, and 6th rounds, to three different teams.
