2025 Senior Bowl updates: Multiple Hokies standing out in Mobile
The draft starts in Mobile, and Blacksburg is invading the entire state of Alabama. As it seems, almost all of the Hokies at the Senior Bowl in Mobile have completely shown out in practice, whether it be won reps or showings of plain freak athleticism.
All of the Hokies at the Senior Bowl are on the 'National Team', alongside players like Ollie Gordon II, Dillon Gabriel, and Josaiah Stewart. Antwaun Powell-Ryland will not compete at the Senior Bowl, as he is playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl, but Dorian Strong, Aeneas Peebles, Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylin Lane, and Da'Quan Felton will be at the Senior Bowl.
Even though he is not competing at the Senior Bowl, Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been incredibly impressive at the Shrine Bowl practices.
The one piece of his game that keeps being mentioned endlessly is his impressive spin move.
Here's another look at Powell-Ryland's beautiful spin move against Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams.
Here's another rep that Antwaun Powell-Ryland won using his signature spin move against Oklahoma State offensive tackle Dalton Cooper.
Powell-Ryland won some live 11-on-11 reps too, here's a "sack" on a play-action play.
Multiple draft analysts listed Powell-Ryland as a standout in Shrine Bowl practices.
Powell-Ryland's cohort on the Hokies' defensive line has been amazing scouts at the Senior Bowl practices as well. Peebles has had countless reps where he has disrupted the offense, or won his rep incredibly quickly.
NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler praised Aeneas Peebles for his rush and pass defense.
Another angle of Peebles getting in the backfield.
Aeneas Peebles has the highest PFF Pass Rush Grade of any defensive lineman in his class, and hewas second last year behind Byron Murphy. He's shown that his size makes no difference in his ability to disrupt plays defensively, there's no reason to be shocked if Peebles and Powell-Ryland make large strides in their draft stock before the Draft.
Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong took some practice 1-on-1 reps against Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant. Strong has played his reps incredibly aggressively, and had some pretty solid reps against Bryant.
Even though Bryant made an unfortunate catch on one of those routes, Strong has been aggressive and very strong in coverage. Strong recorded the third-fastest speed of that day, maxing out at 21.36 miles per hour.
Bhayshul Tuten has taken countless run plays far due to his elite breakaway speed.
Here's another great and patient run from Bhayshul Tuten.
Here's a great receiving rep from Tuten.
Tuten isn't the only player impressing scouts and flying up draft boards, Jaylin Lane has been impressive as well.
He burned Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter on this route
Another angle of Lane's touchdown.
Da'Quan Felton has also impressed scouts with his size, but his Senior Bowl practices have been inconsistent at best.
