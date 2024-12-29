BREAKING: Virginia Tech lands Tennessee playmaker in the transfer portal
Former Tennessee wide receiver and running back Cameron Seldon has committed to Virginia Tech. Seldon was the No. 1 player from Virginia in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Seldon, the former Northumberland Indian, played in 19 games at Tennessee after transferring from wide receiver to running back when he hit campus. Pete Nakos had the news first.
This marks another big addition in the transfer portal as the Hokies are bringing in a true contributor from a CFP-level team who is from Virginia. This commitment is so great for Virginia Tech in so many ways. Seldon was ranked as the No. 9 running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Seldon totaled 48 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown, plus one reception in his two-year career. Seldon also fielded 6 kick returns as a Volunteer, totaling 113 yards with an average of 18.8 yards per return and a long of 35 yards.
Seldon's role could change heavily from Tennessee to Virginia Tech. Cam was widely perceived to be a wide receiver out of high school, with the possibility to play on the other side of the ball as a linebacker, but the Volunteers opted to place Seldon at the running back position.
This is just speculation, but it is possible that Virginia Tech would move the play-making athlete back to the position that he played in high school, especially considering the fact that Virginia Tech has brought in two transfers at running back, but no transfers at wide receiver to make up for the plethora of wide receivers that will be missing in action next year.
Here's a scouting report from Brian Dohn of 247Sports evaluating Seldon as a wide receiver and linebacker out of high school:
"Strong build with size to be receiver or linebacker. Size is not verified through measurements but in-person evaluation meshes with listed 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Has strength throughout frame. Has multi-sport profile as basketball player and Class 1A state champ in 100 meters. Holds school record of 10.74 seconds. Dominant high school player at small school on Virginia's northern neck. Explosive in open field with high-level speed to finish plays in open field. Takes snaps at running back, quarterback and receiver on offense. Smooth athlete with ability to churn out YAC. Good ball skills. Gets off line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route. Comfortable playing in traffic. Has speed to get behind defensive. Demonstrates ability to close on ball in the air. Willing to be physical at the top of routes and in challenging for 50-50 balls. Change of direction, burst and short-area quickness show best when playing edge or blitzing as linebacker. Impacts game in each phase. Step up in competition will be enormous after playing at smallest classification in Virginia. Has to continue to develop ball-tracking skills and show he can elevate and high-point balls in close quarters. Has limited varsity experience because of covid-related issues with school's schedule. Played four games as a sophomore and five games as a junior. Elite level prospect with build to play early in college at Top 15 program. Potential to be early-round NFL draft selection."
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (10)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)