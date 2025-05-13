ESPN Ranks Virginia Tech Football's Offseason As One Of The Worst In The ACC
After a disappointing 6-7 season a year ago, Virginia Tech football has lost a lot of talent from its roster, both to the NFL and the transfer portal. The Hokies had five players drafted (second most in the ACC after Miami) and some of the best players in this transfer portal windows came from Virginia Tech. Not only that, but head coach Brent Pry has had to replace both coordinators this offseason. Pry needs to have some success this season, but has he done enough this offseason?
When ranking each ACC team's offseason, ESPN ranked the Hokies 10th in the conference, only above NC State, North Carolina, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Cal, and Stanford:
Key additions: OL Tomas Rimac, RB Terion Stewart, DE James Djonkam
Key departures: RB Bhayshul Tuten, DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, CB Mansoor Delane
Top incoming recruits: WR Micah Matthews, ILB Brett Clatterbaugh, QB Kelden Ryan
Biggest coaching move: "Coach Brent Pry had to fill two coordinator roles -- Chris Marve was fired, Tyler Bowen left for Ohio State -- and took different routes with the replacements. He tapped former Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery, who has coordinator experience from Baylor and other stops, to lead the offense. Sam Siefkes is a lesser-known name but has FCS and Division III defensive coordinator experience and spent the past four seasons with two NFL teams."
What went wrong: "Turnover was the theme of the Hokies' offseason after a disappointing 7-6 finish last fall. But not much of it was especially good as Virginia Tech saw more than two dozen players exit via the transfer portal and lost a handful of key contributors to the NFL. Among those gone in 2025 are top rusher Bhayshul Tuten, sack leader Antwaun Powell-Ryland and all five starters from a defensive back unit that finished in the top half nationally in passing yards allowed per game (215.9). With the portal departures of left tackle Xavier Chaplin (Auburn) and center Braelin Moore (LSU), the Hokies could feature five new starters on the offensive line this fall."
What went right: "Virginia Tech held on to redshirt senior quarterback Kyron Drones and added reinforcements in the portal to help Montgomery turn around an offense that finished 88th nationally in yards per game (367.8) last fall. Running back transfers Terion Stewart (Bowling Green), Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri) and Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina) make for an intriguing trio to replace Tuten and former backup Malachi Thomas (Purdue transfer). Former Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon is expected to play wide receiver for the Hokies in 2025, and Virginia Tech added needed experience at the position in pass catchers Donavon Greene (Wake Forest) and Isaiah Spencer (Jackson State). Tomas Rimac, a 29-game starter at West Virginia, represents the program's most experienced newcomer on a renovated offensive line."
Connelly's take: "Pry's first three seasons in Blacksburg have been decent but unspectacular, and having to make major changes -- two coordinators, double-digit defensive transfers -- could make things much better or much worse. The range of possible outcomes for Tech is enormous this season."
Connelly is right on one thing, the range of outcomes for Virginia Tech is pretty wide this season. If they get a healthy season from quarterback Kyron Drones, this offense could be pretty solid. While none of the running backs have the talent of Bhayshul Tuten, they could all form a formidable and deep rotation. The defense is going to be the biggest question mark. The Hokies had one of the best defensive lines in the ACC last season, but now have to replace a lot of talent there and in the rest of the defense, as well as bringing on a defensive coordinator who has never been a coordinator at the power four level.
While Virginia Tech's season was disappointing, they lost a number of one-score games and things could have been much different if a few things went their way. The schedule is not overly difficult and at minimum, a bowl game should be on the table. Anything more will depend on the newcomers and how healthy Drones can be.
