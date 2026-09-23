Everything Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Had to Say about Virginia Tech

Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien spoke to the media about his squad and the Virginia Tech Hokies' first conference game of the 2026 slate. Here are the three main subjects and what O'Brien touched on:

Luke Reynolds

O'Brien was first asked an individual question about Luke Reynolds, brought about because of Reynolds' proximity to the university growing up, being from Westford, Massachusetts, which is about an hour's drive from Chestnut Hill.

"It's been fun to watch him on film," O'Brien said. "And he blocks; obviously, he's great in the passing game, but the reason why he's going to be a great NFL player is because he blocks. He's a massive challenge for us, no doubt."

Reynolds is coming off a 100-yard, two-touchdown performance against Old Dominion, earning ACC offensive receiver of the week honors, but with the forecast being rain and wind off the Atlantic, Reynolds may be more effective in the rushing game for either of the Hokies' running backs.

Personnel and Coaching Staff

"[The Hokies] running backs are tough; they do a great job, you're going to have to tackle well," O'Brien said.

That dominant rushing attack that Tech has embraced through the first three weeks has stemmed from the offensive line and the depth beyond just the starters.

"We think highly of him," James Franklin said about backup left tackle, Logan Howland. "He's been a leader in the locker room. So, the fact that he kept preparing and was ready for when his number was called. We'll find out about JT [Justin Terry], but it's going to be important for [Howland] to continue to develop and get better."

"This is a huge challenge for us, all the way across the board," O'Brien exclaimed. "Virginia Tech is an excellent football team in all areas. Very well coached, big, strong, fast... their offensive line is very good... we're going to have to show up ready to play."

James Franklin

O'Brien touched on his time spent close with Franklin, both on the coaching staff and off the field, after coaching together for two seasons (2003-04) at Maryland, when O'Brien joined the Terps staff as running backs coach.

"We coached together at Maryland; he was the wide receiver coach and recruiting coordinator for Ralph Friedgen. I came from Georgia Tech, where I had been a GA for Ralph," O'Brien said. "Our offices were side by side... he taught us a lot about football."

"He's been the head coach at Vanderbilt, he's been the head coach at Penn State, now Virginia Tech; that's pretty impressive," O'Brien exclaimed about Franklin. "He's doing a great job with these guys; they're 3-0, they're on fire, and it's a big challenge for us."