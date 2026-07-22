Five Reasons to Believe Virginia Tech Can Exceed Expectations This Season

After a disappointing 3-9 campaign last year, Virginia Tech football enters a new era under head coach James Franklin with plenty of questions still needing answers. The program is trying to rebound from one of its worst seasons in recent memory, and the margin for error in the ACC remains razor-thin.

But while some perception may be defined by last year’s struggles, there are reasons to believe Virginia Tech is better positioned for a turnaround than its record suggests.

Franklin inherited a roster with more returning production than many teams undergoing a coaching transition, added key pieces through the transfer portal and brings a proven track record of building competitive programs. The Hokies still have plenty to prove, but a path toward exceeding expectations exists. Here are five reasons Virginia Tech could surprise in 2026.

No. 1: James Franklin brings a proven track record.

The biggest reason for optimism begins at the top. Virginia Tech made one of the splashiest coaching hires of the offseason by bringing in James Franklin, a head coach with a decade-plus of experience competing at the highest levels of college football. Franklin’s tenure at Penn State included consistent success, as he finished with a 104-45 record in 11-plus years with the Nittany Lions.

While his arrival does not guarantee an immediate turnaround, Franklin has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to stabilize programs and elevate recruiting efforts.

The biggest challenge for Virginia Tech will be changing the mentality around the program after a difficult 2025 season. Franklin’s experience managing expectations, developing young players and navigating the pressure of major college football gives the Hokies a foundation they lacked a year ago. Virginia Tech is off to a strong start, however; Virginia Tech's 2027 class ranks No. 19 on On3/Rivals and No. 15 on 247Sports.

A coaching change can create uncertainty, but it can also create momentum. Virginia Tech is betting that Franklin can provide the latter.

No. 2: The Hokies return significant experience.

One of the biggest advantages Virginia Tech has entering 2026 is continuity.

Despite last season’s struggles, the Hokies return double-digit starters, giving Franklin a roster with valuable experience already built in. That matters, especially in a conference where many games are decided by small details and late-game execution. The quarterback position, offensive line and skill positions all benefit from having players who have experienced ACC competition, though the O-line doesn't return much career starts.

Rather than starting from scratch, Franklin inherits a team that understands the speed and physicality required at this level. The challenge will be translating that experience into improved performance, but the foundation is there. Many teams rebuilding under a new coach have to replace large portions of their roster. Virginia Tech enters the season with the rare combination of a new coaching staff and some continuity.

No. 3: The transfer portal added immediate-impact help.

The modern college football landscape makes roster management almost as important as player development, and Virginia Tech addressed several needs through the transfer portal. The most notable additions came on offense, where the Hokies brought in both quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (1,339 yards, eight touchdowns, four interceptions in 2025) and tight end Luke Reynolds (368 receiving yards, 35 catches over last two seasons) from Penn State.

Grunkemeyer gives Virginia Tech a talented option under center and provides competition at the most important position on the field. After inconsistent quarterback play contributed to last season’s struggles, finding stability at the position will be critical.

Reynolds, meanwhile, gives the Hokies another weapon in the passing game. Tight ends have become increasingly important in modern offenses, and adding a reliable pass catcher can help open up opportunities for both Tech's receivers and running backs. Franklin has long valued roster building through multiple avenues, and Virginia Tech’s transfer additions could help accelerate the turnaround.

No. 4: The offense has playmakers returning.

While the 2025 season was frustrating overall, Virginia Tech still showed flashes of offensive potential. Wide receiver Ayden Greene returns after leading the team in receptions (31), receiving yards (516) and receiving touchdowns (three) last season. His performance against Miami, where he totaled five catches for 95 yards against a ranked opponent, showed the type of explosive ability Virginia Tech can build around. There's also running backs Marcellous Hawkins (749 rushing yards) and Jeffrey Overton Jr. (146 rushing yards), the latter of whom flashed in a four-game stint at the end of last season.

The Hokies also bring back players like Takye Heath and welcome back Keylen “Brodie” Adams and Chanz Wiggins from injury, giving the offense a potential collection of young receivers with upside. Que'Sean Brown also comes to Virginia Tech after a 816-yard, five-touchdown season at Duke.

The question will be whether Virginia Tech can create consistency, but the talent level is much higher than last year’s record may indicate. A more structured offensive system combined with improved quarterback play could unlock a group that struggled to find its rhythm in 2025.

No. 5: The ACC may be more open than it appears.

The final reason for optimism is the conference itself. The ACC remains one of the most unpredictable leagues in college football. Outside of the top contenders, there is significant opportunity for teams to climb the standings quickly. Miami appears to be the top contender, with SMU a step behind. After that, though, it feels like a plethora of question marks underscore the teams behind those two.

Virginia Tech does not need to become a national contender overnight to exceed expectations. A significant improvement from last season’s three-win total would already represent progress, and a competitive ACC schedule creates opportunities for a turnaround. The Hokies have historically been at their best when playing with an edge, and Franklin’s arrival brings renewed energy to Blacksburg.

There are still legitimate concerns. Virginia Tech must improve in the trenches, navigate a difficult ACC schedule that includes road trips to Clemson, SMU and Miami, and find consistency at quarterback. But the ingredients for a bounce-back season are present.

A proven head coach, an experienced roster, impactful transfers and returning playmakers give Virginia Tech a chance to outperform the projections. The Hokies may not be a finished product in 2026, but they have enough pieces to make the season far more interesting than many expect.