Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, an extensive history with both teams being thorns in the side of their Tech rival
For the Yellow Jackets who hail from the ATL, a trip up north to Lane Stadium is not the ask it may look to be. If anything, Brent Key and his side thrive when hearing the daunting "Enter Sandman" sung by over 60,000, as Georgia Tech possesses a 5-4 record at Worsham Field.
The last time these two squared off was a 28-27 Tech loss, which saw the Hokies being eliminated from bowl contention in Brent Pry's first year at the helm.
That was a time that saw Tech handed a wide receiver corps led by Kaleb Smith, and quarterback Grant Wells. Long time ago right?
However, on the other sideline, still stands the frenetic, high-energy Key, who has led Georgia Tech to stability not seen since the days of Paul Johnson, when the option was the only option on offense.
It is a streak of three losses on the spin at home against the Jackets for the Hokies, and Saturday afternoon is going to be another likely close duel , that can fully swing the momentum of the either teams season.
