How Many Preseason AP Top 25 Schools Will Virginia Tech Play In 2026?

The AP top-25 poll released today at noon, and while Virginia Tech was not among the top-25 schools, it was in the next tier, landing at No. 37 overall — 12th of the schools in the "receiving votes" category.

The Hokies will play two AP preseason top-25 schools, both on the road. Virginia Tech travels to Dallas, Texas, for a Nov. 6 showdown against SMU, which was ranked No. 19 in the poll and second of ACC schools. The Hokies then take to the road to play Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 21. It's the final road game of the regular season for Virginia Tech, and it comes against the highest-ranking ACC squad in the Hurricanes, who clocked in at No. 7 in the poll.

The Hokies have played three times against the Mustangs and are 1-2 all-time. Virginia Tech is 0-2 on the road; all three matchups took place between 1972-1974. In the last matchup, the Hokies absorbed a close 28-25 loss in 1974.

Virginia Tech is 15-27 against the Hurricanes all-time and has lost eight of its last 10 to Miami. Virginia Tech has also lost seven of its last eight to Miami and has not won against the Hurricanes since a 42-35 win in 2020. The Hokies have lost three of their last five games to Miami by one-score possessions, including a 38-34 loss in 2024, the last road game vs. Miami for the Hokies. Initially, Virginia Tech was ruled to have scored a touchdown on the game's final play, but the Hail Mary was overturned.

Virginia Tech will not play the other ACC school listed in the AP's preseason top-25 poll: Louisville, which was ranked No. 24. The Hokies play five other squads that earned points and were listed in the "receiving votes" category: Clemson (Oct. 24), Pitt (Oct. 2), Georgia Tech (Oct. 17), Cal (Oct. 10) and Virginia (Nov. 28).

The Hokies are 12-24-1 against Clemson all-time but have lost their last seven games to the Tigers. Virginia Tech last won against Clemson in 2007, which was also its last road victory over the Tigers. The Hokies last played at Clemson in 2012.

Virginia Tech is 12-11 against Pitt all-time, though it's lost three of its last four against the Panthers. The Hokies last played Pitt in 2023, where they won 38-21. Virginia Tech is 12-9 against Georgia Tech and lost its last matchup to the Yellow Jackets, 35-20, in 2025. The Hokies won the last showdown in Lane Stadium 21-6 the year prior.

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against California all-time with a 42-34 double-overtime victory last season and a 52-49 loss in the 2003 Insight Bowl.

The Hokies are 62-39-5 against the Cavaliers and are 19-2 in the ACC era. Virginia Tech won 15 straight spanning from 2004-2018 and won 19 of 20 spanning from 2004 to 2024. Then-No. 17 Virginia defeated the Hokies 27-7 last season, keeping Virginia Tech scoreless until the final quarter and cementing the Hokies' 3-9 record in 2025.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the team hosts VMI at Lane Stadium. The contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network, and it will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 1984 season.