Notes and Quotes From James Franklin's Oct. 21 Post-Practice Availability

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football has a key test awaiting Saturday night when it travels to Clemson, S.C., for the first time since 2012 to play the Clemson Tigers. Three days out from the contest, Hokies head coach James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from the practice and Franklin's subsequent comments:

True freshman Benjamin Eziuka played 46 games.

In a perfect world, Eziuka would have been 6-foot-5. Though he's not — the Canton, Mich. native clocks in at 6-foot-2, 317 pounds, per his HokieSports page — Franklin remarked that "he's got pretty much everything that you're looking for.

Eziuka has played in every game so far this season at least on special teams, though he's only played three games on the O-line. The freshman took 14 snaps against VMI and three against Old Dominion the following week, not taking any snaps on the offensive line for the next four games. Against Georgia Tech, however, attrition on the line forced Eziuka into action.

"He's dense; he's powerful in the weight room, and he's super trustworthy," Franklin said. "Obviously, everybody uses that quote: 'Do your job.' He's that guy. You know what you're going to get from him every single day."

Playing at right guard, he logged 46 snaps (19 pass block, 27 run block), ending the day with a 59.4 grade on Pro Football Focus. His pass blocking grade of 75.5 was third on the team behind only left guard Michael Troutman III (81.0) and running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (77.6), though his run block grade of 56.2 lagged behind.

"Didn't plan on him having 46 reps in the game, but he went in and played well, so we left him in longer," Franklin said.

The team's tweaked practice to help with third-quarter issues.

According to Franklin, Virginia Tech opted to do red zone drills in the middle of practice, which are typically done towards the start.

"We've been one of the better teams in the country — on offense and defense — at starting fast," Franklin said. "So, we shifted half of that to the middle of practice just to try to put an emphasis on it."

The goal in doing so was to put an emphasis on starting the third quarter quickly. The Hokies' third quarter score differential is its second-lowest behind the final quarter. Virginia Tech's narrowly outscored its opponents 42-38 in third quarters, while it's been outpaced 56-47 in the final frame over seven games. For comparison, the Hokies have outscored their seven foes by a combined 73-10 in the first quarter and 98-44 in the second.

"It allows you an opportunity to talk to the guys about it," Franklin said. "Why we're doing it, the importance of it, how we need to respond — all those things are important."

What catches Franklin's eye about Clemson's quarterback situation?

The start-of-season QB1 Christopher Vizzina hasn't played since the second game of the season against Georgia Southern after sustaining an elbow injury against the Eagles.

That's pushed true freshman Tait Reynolds into action. Reynolds has thrown for 943 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions across four starts. His quarterback rating of 30.0 ranks No. 129 and is the lowest in the ACC.

"I think [Clemson is] doing a really good job of managing it for a young guy when you don't want to necessarily put everything on their plate," Franklin said of Reynolds. "Getting the ball out of his hands to the playmakers as quickly as they possibly can, using his athleticism... Physically, he doesn't look like a young football player. He's put together."

What's the injury/availability scoops?

Wide receiver Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin was a non-participant, while Takye Heath was a full-go. Cornerback Thomas Williams, who forced two fumbles on Saturday — including one right at the goal line — in Virginia Tech's victory over Georgia Tech, also appeared OK after he left the Yellow Jackets game early following a hit on Georgia Tech's muffed punt.

Right guard Montavious Cunningham was off to the side, while fellow guard Brody Meadows was going through drills. Eziuka was working at right guard in several individual drills.

Meadows has been practicing all week, and could've gone for Georgia Tech, per Franklin. The staff opted to sit Meadows out of the Georgia Tech game; Franklin said that he "felt like [Meadows] would have been a little bit rusty to put him out there on game day and jog through reps."

Cunningham will be more of a game-time decision, according to Franklin.