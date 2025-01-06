REPORT: Virginia Tech in the mix for Oregon Defensive End Transfer
According to Steve Wiltfong of the On3 Network, the Hokies are in the mix for a former Oregon transfer defensive edge Jaeden Moore.
Steve Wiltfong said that Moore is expected to transfer to an ACC school, listing Virginia Tech and Pitt as the front-runners:
Jaeden Moore is listed at 6-foot-4 and is ranked as the 519th player in the transfer portal by the 247Sports Composite and the 58th best edge rusher in the transfer portal. Moore had eight total tackles as a Duck with two passes defended and a half of a sack.
Seemingly, Virginia Tech is battling Pitt for the Oregon transfer. Moore has also received offers from Michigan State and Nebraska, among others. Jaeden Moore generated 16 pressures on only 73 pass rush snaps last season. Moore is originally from Visalia, California and attended Central Valley Christian High School.
Jaeden Moore was a three-star recruit out of the class of 2023. He had 17 offers, coming from Oregon, Cal, Arizona, Washington, Boise State, Colorado, Fresno State, Michigan State, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Vanderbilt, and Washington State. 247Sports also listed Notre Dame, Oregon, and UCLA as schools that had interest in Moore.
Virginia Tech lost plenty of defensive linemen, edge rushers, and outside linebackers during this offseason.
Virginia Tech has now suffered its 21st transfer portal entry as senior C.J. McCray has officially entered his name into the transfer portal as VT submitted his notification of transfer.
McCray was in a prime position for a starting role next year, as Antwaun Powell-Ryland plans to enter the draft and Cole Nelson is presumably out of eligibility. McCray’s entry into the transfer portal comes after fellow defensive linemen Malachi Madison, Khurtiss Perry, and Ishmael Findlayter have entered the portal.
As a Hokie for four years, McCray recorded 45 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
McCray fell out of the rotation in 2024, logging just 64 snaps on a 51.8 PFF grade. McCray saw more action at Virginia Tech in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. McCray did suffer an injury in the spring game, but Brent Pry mentioned that the injury would not effect McCray’s season.
Virginia Tech has already landed a transfer portal commitment from a defensive lineman though. After getting two running back commitments, the Hokies landed Hampton transfer defensive lineman Jahzari Priester, who is coming to Virginia Tech after spending one season at Hampton. Priester brings intriguing size at 6'8 250 LBS and gives the Hokies a developmental prospect at a position of need.
This season for Hampton, Priester totaled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.7 overall defensive grade in 163 total snaps. He was the 14th highest-graded player on Hampton's defense.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Club Hockey: Hokies dominate in New Years Classic
Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's win over Haley Cavinder and Miami
Brent Pry speaks on state of Virginia Tech Football program: We’re a much better team