The last time Virginia Tech won at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami turned the ball over on each of its first four possessions. The Hokies led by 28, watched Miami tie it at 35, and won 42-35 on Deshawn McClease’s 3-yard run with 1:03 left.

Miami has won all five meetings since. Now, No. 7 Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) can clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win on Saturday.

Here are three bold predictions for the game.

1. Cooper Barkate has his second straight 100-yard game

Malachi Toney is listed out. Miami’s star receiver had 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns before he hurt his ankle in practice on Nov. 4 and needed surgery.

The Hurricanes averaged 47.6 points through their first eight games. In the two since Toney got hurt, they lost 31-24 at Notre Dame and beat Duke 36-25, for an average of 30.

I think the number climbs back up Saturday, and Barkate is why. The Duke transfer caught eight passes for 134 yards against his old school last week, his first 100-yard game at Miami. He has 45 catches for 581 yards and six touchdowns. Darian Mensah is completing 76.3% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Virginia Tech’s secondary is where Miami will find most of its success. Cornerback Thomas Williams is out, and the Hokies have given up 91 points and more than 1,000 yards in their last two games.

2. Luke Reynolds catches two touchdown passes

Virginia Tech isn’t going to have a difficult time running on Miami. Jeffrey Overton Jr. averages 86.9 rushing yards per game, third in the ACC. Miami allows 70.9 yards per game to entire teams, the best in FBS.

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So the touchdowns have to come through the air, and I’d start with the tight end. Reynolds leads the Hokies with six touchdown catches, one more than Que’Sean Brown, with 57 catches for 585 yards.

He hasn’t scored since Oct. 24 at Clemson, when Ethan Grunkemeyer found him twice, including the 5-yard game-winner with 1:44 left in a 20-16 win.

Miami doesn’t give up many red-zone trips. Opponents have gotten there 25 times in 10 games and scored 19 times. That makes every trip count, and a 6'4", 250-pound tight end is who I’d throw to when the field shrinks.

3. Virginia Tech wins the turnover battle

This is the boldest of the three. Virginia Tech is minus 8 in turnover margin, the worst in the ACC. Miami is plus 6, tied for second.

The Hokies gave it away three times in the first half against Stanford: two Grunkemeyer interceptions in the first quarter and a Brown fumble. They didn’t get one back.

“We turned the ball over three times in the first half, and that’s not a recipe for success,” coach James Franklin said Monday.

Miami rarely hands it over. Mensah has two interceptions in 317 attempts, and the Hurricanes have lost five turnovers all season.

The likeliest source of a takeaway is Aycen Stevens, who has 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He didn’t get home against Stanford, which kept the whole Virginia Tech front without a sack.

My call: Virginia Tech plays a clean game and wins the turnover battle 1-0. In 2019, Miami turned it over five times in this building. A 1-0 edge Saturday won’t look like that, but it’s the Hokies’ best shot at keeping this one close.