Stanley Cup Odds: Golden Knights Take Control of Series After Game 3 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights were on the verge of blowing the biggest lead in Stanley Cup Final history, allowing the Carolina Hurricanes to score four straight goals in the third period to force overtime. Thankfully for the Golden Knights, Shea Theodore scored a goal in the second overtime period to get the win and take a 2-1 series lead.

As a result, the Golden Knights are back to being favorites to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history. Let's take a look at the latest odds.

Stanley Cup Odds After Game 3

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Hurricanes +155

Golden Knights -188

Stanley Cup Final Exact Outcome Odds

Golden Knights Win 4-2 (+260)

Hurricanes Win 4-3 (+290)

Golden Knights Win 4-1 (+340)

Golden Knights Win 4-3 (+410)

Hurricanes Win 4-2 (+500)

The Golden Knights are now listed as -188 favorites to lift Lord Stanley's Cup, an implied probability of 65.28%. The most likely outcome of the series is for the Golden Knights to win in Game 6 on their home ice. The second most likely option is for Carolina to come back and win the final in Game 7.

After Mitch Marner's Game 3 hat trick, he's now listed as the -230 favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, even better odds than the Golden Knights' Cup odds. That means there's a chance the Hurricanes win the Cup, but Marner wins the award for playoff MVP. It would be the second time in three years that the Conn Smythe is given to a member of the losing team. Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe after losing to the Florida Panthers in the final two years ago.

Taylor Hall (+500) and Logan Stankoven (+650) are the top two members of the Hurricanes to win the Conn Smythe.

Game 4 is set to take place on Tuesday night. At FanDuel, the Hurricanes are currently set as slight -113 favorites.

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