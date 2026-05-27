Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Lane Hutson)

It's time to get ready for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. It's a pivotal game because if the Hurricanes win, they'll take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to their home ice. If the Canadiens win, it's all of a sudden a best-of-three series.

You can find my bet for the side and total in today's edition of Top Shelf Picks.

In this article, I'm going to give you three props bets I'm locked in on for this game.

NHL Best Prop Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+155)

Frederik Andersen OVER 20.5 Saves (-105)

Logan Stankoven Anytime Goal (+240)

Lane Hutson OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+155)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for betting on Lane Hutson to go over his shots on goal total of 1.5:

The Canadiens have only recorded a combined 25 shots on goal in the past two games, but I think that has caused an overreaction in the betting market. There could be some opportunities to bet a couple of OVERs on the Canadiens' shot totals, and the one that sticks out the most is Lane Hutson. He only has 27 shots on goal in the playoffs, but he has 88 shot attempts, the second most on the team. He also leads the entire team in percentage of shifts that start in the offensive zone at 22.6%.

Frederik Andersen OVER 20.5 Saves (-105)

Just in case Hutson doesn't reach two shots on goal, but my theory of there being more shots on goal by the Canadiens as a whole comes true, I'm going to bet on the Hurricanes' goalie, Frederik Andersen, to go OVER his saves total of 20.5. He hasn't been busy the past two games, but with the Habs having their backs up against the wall on their home ice, I'm willing to bet on him being a lot busier tonight.

Logan Stankoven Anytime Goal (+240)

Logan Stankoven leads the Hurricanes in expected goals so far in the postseason at 5.3, while also leading the team in actual goals scored at 7. Despite that, there are two other players with better odds to score tonight than Stankoven. That leads me to believe there's some value in Stankoven to score at +240.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!