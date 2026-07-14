Three Things We Hope to Learn About Virginia Tech At ACC Media Days

Virginia Tech football head coach James Franklin and three players — defensive tackle Kemari Copeland, safety Tyson Flowers and running back Marcellous Hawkins — will be present Thursday at the 2026 ACC Kickoff at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown (Charlotte, N.C.). Here are three things I think Hokies fans should hope to learn about the Hokies at media days, centered around which players will be taking questions.

No. 1: How has it been incorporating new athletic director Brian White?

White was named the university's new athletic director and vice president in June; he previously served in the same roles at Florida Atlantic University. Under the helm of White, the men's basketball team, coached by Dusty May — he later won a NCAA title with Michigan, and he's now the head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks — made it to the Final Four in the 2022-23 season. While White's chops lie more in hoops, his influence on football could also arrive via the chips that he's surrounded with around the Hokie Club. Virginia Tech has made an effort in finding replacements for its university president (Tim Sands) and athletic director (Whit Babcock), and it's also procured a record $75 million investment, the majority of which is directed towards the athletic department. How that process of integrating White, who specializes in finances, is going is one of the more intriguing notes to cover.

No. 2: Is there anyone on the secondary that jumps out to either Franklin or Flowers?

The secondary remains one of the more fascinating position groups on Virginia Tech's roster entering the 2026 season. While Flowers is the established veteran and unquestioned leader of the unit, there are plenty of snaps available around him following offseason departures. Media days won't provide a depth chart, but they can offer insight into which younger defensive backs have separated themselves during summer workouts.

It will be interesting to hear if there's a specific player who has caught his attention. Cornerback Joshua Clarke could be one to watch given that he projects into the two-deep after a torn ACL cost him the 2025 campaign. Whether it's Clarke, an experienced transfer acclimating to Blacksburg like Troy transfer Jaquez White or a younger corner beginning to emerge, those types of comments often provide an early indication of how the coaching staff and players view the rotation before preseason camp begins.

The same goes for Franklin. Coaches are naturally careful with personnel discussions in July, but even subtle praise can be revealing.

No. 3: How does the running back/defensive line depth shape up?

Virginia Tech operated slightly short-handed at running back for the duration of fall camp, missing true freshman Messiah Mickens throughout. Hawkins was hobbled, and though he went through several individual workouts, he did not play in the spring game. How he's doing is one of the points to note, and while it doesn't appear to be a serious injury at first glance, clarity is always helpful.

As for the defensive tackle room, Emmett Laws is currently out with an undisclosed injury that defensive coordinator Brent Pry did not go into more detail on. Any update on his availability would be encouraging, particularly for a defensive front that is counting on developing quality depth behind its projected starters. Kemari Copeland and Elhadj Fall appear to be the likely starters at tackle, but beyond Aycen Stevens being at one of the edge spots, who starts at the other is yet to be determined.