Virginia Tech Football: Five players still in the transfer portal who make sense for the Hokies
1. Kyle Altuner, OT, West Virginia
Altuner is the fifth Mountaineer offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal in this cycle, and he is the third Mountaineer offensive lineman to remain uncommitted. Offensive tackle Bryce Biggs committed to Marshall and interior offensive lineman Tomas Rimac committed to Virginia Tech the day after Christmas.
Altuner, the 55th highest ranked commitment in the history of West Virginia’s high school recruiting, according to 247Sports, entered the transfer portal early on Friday morning. Altuner held 20 offers out of high school and was ranked as a top 20 IOL. He was also the 5th highest ranked commitment ever by an offensive lineman to West Virginia.
Altuner will have four more years of eligibility as a lower-body injury held the true freshman out of action in his first year at West Virginia. Altuner will have plenty of time to develop under coach Matt Moore and recover from his injury before the Hokies’ opener against South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
2. Sam Phillips, WR, Chattanooga
Phillips, the Georgia native, led the Chatanooga Mocs in receiving yards for the 2024 and 2022 seasons. Sam Phillips was out-caught by wide receiver Jamoi Mayes in 2023, who transferred to Cincinnati the season after and recorded 349 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats.
After Mayes's departure, Phillips saw a large uptick in receiving yards in 2024, even though he had fewer total receptions. In 2023, Sam's average yards per catch was just 10.4, with his longest catch only being 31 yards. Both of those numbers increased in a big way in 2024. His average yards per catch jumped to 16.4 and the wide receiver caught a pass of 84 yards for his longest on the season.
After his big season at Chattanooga, Phillips has narrowed down his list to the final three schools he would like to attend; Virginia Tech is also on that list. Memphis and Iowa are the two other teams that Phillips is considering at this time. Phillips has not yet announced a date for his commitment, and players in the transfer portal do not have a commitment deadline. So even though the transfer portal closes on December 28th, Phillips and any other transfer portal players do not have to commit to a school on that date.
Phillips, if he commits to the Hokies' program, would be a massive addition. The Hokies are losing so much production at wide receiver to graduation. This is not official, but presumably, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and Ali Jennings (possibly Stephen Gosnell as well) will all be out of eligibility after this year, and three big pieces to Virginia Tech's depth at wide receiver have entered the transfer portal. Chance Fitzgerald committed to Vanderbilt, and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Jordan Tapscott are both still in the transfer portal.
3. Keith Gouveia, OL, Richmond
Gouveia, the Stephens City, Virginia native, has some of the most vicious offensive line tape I've seen from a transfer portal entry in this cycle. Gouveia played in 33 games in his time as a Richmond Spider, a team that allowed just 16 sacks all year.
The Spiders' running back, Zach Palmer-Smith, had a historic year running behind Gouveia as well. Palmer-Smith became the first Richmond running back since Jacobi Green, who ran for 1,409 yards in 2015, to run for 1,000 yards.
Gouveia would be an experienced addition to an offensive line room that has suffered plenty of transfer portal entries since it opened. Former Hokies Xavier Chaplin, Braelin Moore, and Gunner Givens have found new destinations, all of which are SEC schools. Lance Williams, Griffin Duggan, and Tyler Smedley all remain in the transfer portal as entries from Virginia Tech.
4. Tyriq Poindexter, OL, VMI
The Hokies are losing plenty of production at the offensive tackle slot, and the Hokies will have to replace left tackle Xavier Chaplin who transferred to Auburn during this year's transfer portal cycle. Poindexter is originally from Roanoke, Virginia, and started 26 games in his career at VMI. He has received plenty of interest in the transfer portal and would be a welcomed addition to a Virginia Tech offensive line that is losing more than half of their production.
5. Jordan Bass, LB, Pitt
Bass, the transfer from Pitt, has received an offer from Virginia Tech after two successful seasons in Pittsburgh. He finished his Panthers career with 25 total tackles, 1 sack, and one pass defelction. Bass was considered the No. 4 player from Virginia in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, as the site rated Bass as a four-star recruit. Bass received offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech out of high school, but opted to play for the Panthers.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (10)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)