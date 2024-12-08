Virginia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For the Hokies Following Conference Championship Games
Conference Championship Weekend has wrapped up and now it is time to start talking about the final bowl projections. Virginia Tech is going to play in its second consecutive bowl game under Brent Pry, but the question is who will they play and where will they play?
The decision the playoff committee makes today between SMU and Clemson will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the ACC, including Virginia Tech Tech. It felt like for much of the day, the bowl projections were narrowing down and assuming that only one of either SMU or Clemson got in, but the way that the ACC Championship unfolded, there is a decent chance that SMU gets in alongside Clemson.
There are new bowl projections for the Hokies this morning ahead of the committee's decision.
At the Action Network, Brett McMurphy has Virginia Tech going to the Dukes Mayo Bowl to play Minnesota. This would be the first ever matchup between the two programs and it would be a tough matchup for Virginia Tech. While Minnesota is 7-5, they have close losses to Penn State, North Carolina, and Michigan. They are a few plays away from being 10-2.
At 247Sports, analyst Brad Crawford has the Hokies going to play East Carolina in the Military Bowl. Virginia Tech played in the Military Bowl last season and defeated Tulane. The programs have faced each other 22 times previously and Virginia Tech holds the all-time series lead 15-7.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach is right in line with McMurphy and has the Hokies going to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Minnesota, but Kyle Bonagura placed Virginia Tech in the Fenway Bowl against UConn. Virginia Tech has won both previous matchups vs the Huskies in 2001 (52-10) and 2003 (47-13).
