Virginia Tech Football: What Does ESPN’s FPI Say About the Game Against Syracuse?
Before the commencement of the 2024-2025 season, there were a few teams that nationally stood out in the ACC as ‘Dark Horses’ or ‘Sneak Contenders’, due to a weak schedule, underrated roster talent, or a combination of those two. Who were those teams? It wasn’t Pitt, who’s now one of the top teams in the conference, the leading ‘Dark Horse’ candidates were elsewhere: Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and SMU.
The only matchup between these two teams in the 2024 season will get under way this weekend between Syracuse and Virginia Tech, but both of these schools’ seasons haven’t gone to expectations.
Syracuse has had a confusing year. The Orange are 2-1 against ranked opponents, defeating No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28 and No. 25 UNLV 44-41 in overtime, but suffering a demoralizing loss to No. 19 Pitt 41-13, in a game where Kyle McCord threw five interceptions, three of which were taken back for a touchdown.
On the opposite side, Virginia Tech has only played one ranked opponent, Miami. The Hokies lost 38-34 in questionable fashion, due to an official review which sparked major controversy after the game, calling some Virginia Tech fans to count that game as a win for the Hokies. Officially though, the Hokies are 5-3 with losses to the aforementioned Miami, Vanderbilt, and Rutgers.
Virginia Tech currently is much better positioned than Syracuse is for a ‘Dark Horse’ run at the ACC title, as only one of the Hokies’ losses have came against a conference opponent, and Virginia Tech still has a viable path to play in the Conference Championship.
So how does ESPN’s FPI compare these two seasons?
FPI must look at Virginia Tech’s strength of schedule more strongly, as the Football Power Index gives the Hokies a 69.0% chance to win on the road against the Orange.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Georgia Tech