Virginia Tech's Path To The ACC Championship Remains Intact
Every week it seems like Virginia Tech inches closer and closer to a shot at the ACC Championship, and that is true.
The Hokies currently stand at +2800 to win the ACC Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it is essentially a five-team race between Miami, Clemson, SMU, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. Teams like Louisville, Syracuse, and Duke are not mathematically eliminated but would need a miracle to make an appearance in the conference title game.
The Hokies have their work cut out for them though. Brent Pry and his staff will take on Syracuse, Clemson, Duke, and Virginia down the stretch, all teams that have showed at times that they may be better than their preseason expectations. Likely, Virginia Tech would need to go undefeated in this stretch, and hope teams like SMU and Pitt have losses in the conference through the end of the season.
So, Virginia Tech's path is simple. Although Clemson will be favored against the Hokies, that is a must-win game. With the amount of high-level teams in the ACC, it is heavily unlikely that a team will make the conference championship with two conference losses. There's a lot to be said about the Hokies' game against Miami, but a loss is a loss, and as a team you can not let games come down to a referee's discretion.
Virginia Tech has to win out, and there is no other option. That path starts this weekend against the Syracuse Orange. Kyle McCord threw five interceptions last week, and if the Hokies' strong pass defense can adapt to Syracuse's pass-heavy offense, the Hokies will continue to rise up the ranks of the ACC. The Hokies can't look forward to their matchup against Clemson either, because despite losing to Stanford earlier in the year, Syracuse has spoiled plenty of team's seasons.
