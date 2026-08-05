Why I'm Buying The Hype Around Virginia Tech's Running Back Room

If there's one position group on Virginia Tech's roster that I believe deserves every bit of the offseason hype it's received, it's the running backs.

Considering the Hokies are breaking in a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and a revamped offense, that stands out. When you look at the personnel in the backfield, it's not difficult to understand why optimism is abound.

Unlike some position groups that are built on projection, this one already has proven production.

It starts with Marcellous Hawkins.

After transferring from Central Missouri last offseason, Hawkins quietly emerged as one of the ACC's most efficient backs in 2025. He rushed for 749 yards on 118 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt despite operating behind an offensive line that struggled for consistency and with an offense that couldn't rely much on the passing game. He recorded two 100-yard games, forced 44 missed tackles, generated 562 yards after contact and produced 23 runs of at least 10 yards.

Despite averaging more than six yards per carry, he scored only one rushing touchdown. A large part of that was due to quarterback Kyron Drones accounting for nine rushing scores near the goal line. With Drones gone and Ethan Grunkemeyer expected to take over under center, those red-zone opportunities should become available to the running backs again. Hawkins' touchdown total should naturally climb if he maintains a similar number to last year's efficiency.

The excitement doesn't stop with the starter. Jeffrey Overton Jr. is an intriguing option that seems poised to seize the second-team reps for this season.

The former freshman didn't receive many opportunities last season due to a 2024 bowl prep ACL tear, carrying the ball just 25 times. But he made the most of them. Overton averaged 5.8 yards per carry, rushed for 146 yards, a total punctuated by a 38-yard touchdown against Miami. With Terion Stewart graduating, Overton enters camp as the clear No. 2 and should see a significant increase in touches.

Then there's Bill Davis, one of the more underrated portal additions of the offseason.

Davis' introduction is a depth move to ensure Virginia Tech doesn't suffer a major drop-off if injuries arise while also providing another physical option in short-yardage situations. Davis rushed for 1,752 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons at Louisiana, including a 767-yard campaign in 2025.

There's also true freshman Messiah Mickens. The four-star prospect arrives in Blacksburg with one of the strongest recruiting pedigrees of any running back Virginia Tech has signed in years. Mickens rushed for nearly 4,000 career yards in high school, scored 64 touchdowns and was named Pennsylvania's Gatorade Player of the Year. If Mickens adjusts quickly to the college game, he has the ability to carve out a role before the season is over. Mickens was the first unanimous four-star running back to commit to Virginia Tech since David Wilson in 2009.

When you put the room together, it's hard not to like the construction. There's an established feature back in Hawkins, an ascending sophomore with breakout potential in Overton, an experienced transfer in Davis and one of the highest-rated freshman backs Virginia Tech has landed in years with Mickens. Tyler Mason rounds out the group, giving the Hokies another scholarship option with experience in the program.

The biggest question, of course, isn't the running backs themselves. Rather, it's the offensive line.

If Virginia Tech's front takes a step forward under James Franklin's staff, this backfield has the pieces to become one of the ACC's better rushing attacks. Hawkins has already shown he can produce with limited help. Overton is primed for a larger role. Davis provides depth and Mickens raises the room's long-term ceiling while also simultaneously challenging Davis.

For an offense searching for an identity, that's a great place to start.