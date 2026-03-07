Big Innings Decide Virginia Tech's 14-5 Loss To Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech suffered a 14-5 loss to No. 5 Georgia Tech on Saturday, dropping its second game of the weekend and extending its losing streak to six games.

The Hokies (7-7, 0-2 ACC) hung with the Yellow Jackets (14-1, 2-0 ACC) through the first six innings before the game unraveled in the seventh inning.

Georgia Tech struck first in the opening frame. The Yellow Jackets strung together a pair of one-out singles before Kent Schmidt delivered a two-out base hit that scored Jarren Advincula from second, giving Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead.

Virginia Tech starting pitcher Brett Renfrow managed to limit the damage early. After allowing the run in the first, he followed with a scoreless second inning, retiring the side in order despite surrendering a leadoff double to Will Baker.

The Hokies had an opportunity to respond in the top of the second. Sam Grube reached to lead off the inning after a Georgia Tech error, and Owen Petrich followed with a single. Henry Cooke then worked a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Virginia Tech could not capitalize, however, as Ethan Gibson grounded to the left side for a routine out that ended the threat without a run.

Georgia Tech added to its lead in the third inning when Alex Hernandez launched a leadoff home run. Renfrow again limited the damage, issuing two walks but escaping without further trouble to keep the deficit at two runs.

Both teams were quiet in the fourth inning as Renfrow and Georgia Tech starter Dylan Loy began to settle in.

Virginia Tech broke through in a big way in the fifth. The Hokies erupted for five runs on six hits, turning a deficit into a 5-2 lead. The inning was highlighted by Henry Cooke’s first home run of the season, part of a barrage of base hits that knocked Loy from the game.

Loy finished his outing with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing five earned runs while striking out three.

The Hokies’ lead was short-lived. Georgia Tech answered in the bottom half of the inning, pushing across three runs against Renfrow to even the game at 5-5.

Renfrow ultimately worked five innings, allowing five hits while walking four batters. He surrendered five earned runs before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Logan Eisenreich provided Virginia Tech with a brief bright spot out of the bullpen. The right-hander delivered a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two batters and giving the Hokies a chance to regain momentum.

That momentum quickly disappeared in the seventh inning.

Sophomore left-hander Chase Swift took the mound and ran into immediate trouble as Georgia Tech erupted for its second eight-run inning of the weekend against Virginia Tech pitching. Swift faced four batters, and all four reached base and eventually scored.

Vahn Lackey and Ryan Zuckerman each delivered two-run home runs off Swift as the Yellow Jackets quickly seized control of the game.

Virginia Tech turned to Peyton Smith in an attempt to slow the rally, but Georgia Tech continued its offensive surge. Smith allowed back-to-back home runs to Will Baker and Caleb Daniel, both of which cleared the right-field wall.

By the time the inning ended, Georgia Tech had blown the game open and turned a tie game into a comfortable lead.

Aiden Robertson entered next for the Hokies and finished the game on the mound, covering the final two innings. Robertson allowed three runs during his outing. Two of those came in the seventh inning on RBI singles, while the third came in the eighth when Daniel launched his second home run of the game to right field.

The Yellow Jackets’ offensive explosion pushed the score to 14-5.

Following their five-run fifth inning, the Hokies’ offense struggled to generate much of a response. From the sixth through the eighth innings, Virginia Tech managed just three baserunners as Georgia Tech pitching regained control of the game.

Virginia Tech mounted one final threat in the ninth inning. Anderson French worked a leadoff walk before Sam Grube added a one-out walk to put runners on the corners with one out.

The rally quickly ended, however, as Hudson Lutterman and Owen Petrich both went down looking on strike three to close the game.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Hokies showed signs of life during the middle innings, particularly during their five-run fifth that briefly gave them the lead. Ultimately, though, Georgia Tech’s explosive seventh inning proved too much to overcome as the Yellow Jackets pulled away for the 14-5 victory.

The Hokies will look to salvage the series tomorrow at 1 p.m.