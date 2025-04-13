LIVE Updates - No. 25 Virginia Tech vs No.9 Florida State Baseball, Game Three Score
Virginia Tech dropped both games against Florida State on Saturday, but are hoping to salvage something in the series today by avoiding getting swept by the Seminoles.
Here is how the Hokies are lining up for game:
1. CF Jared Davis
2. LF Ben Watson
3. RF Sam Tackett
4. C Henry Cooke
5. DH David McCann
6. 3B Hudson Lutterman
7. 1B Anderson French
8. 2B Ethan Gibson
9. SS Clay Grady
Logan Eisenreich is on the mound for the Hokies for Game three.
Top of the 1st
Eisenreich walks the leadoff batter, but gets a double play and a strikeout to end the inning. Game is tied 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
