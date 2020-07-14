AllHokies
Top 2021 Virginia Tech Target Donovan McMillon Will Announce College Decision on Saturday

Mike McDaniel

One of Virginia Tech's top 2021 defensive targets, 4-star Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon, will announce his college commitment decision this upcoming weekend.

McMillon's decision on Saturday night at 7:30 will culminate a recruitment that has seen Virginia Tech as one of the top possible destinations for one of Pennsylvania's top defensive prospects.

The Hokies appear to be in a tight race down the stretch of McMillon's recruitment with the University of Florida. The Gators have been seen as the favorite for quite some time, but the Hokies have been right there the entire way, pushing hard to land McMillon in Blacksburg.

McMillon announced a Top 5 on June 3rd that also included Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M, but at this time, none of those other schools are factoring into his decision down the stretch; this is a two-horse race between the Gators and the Hokies.

Should Virginia Tech land McMillon on Saturday night, it would mark the third-straight weekend of positive recruiting news for the Hokies. Tech landed 4-star California defensive back DJ Harvey and 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute in the past two weekends. 

McMillon is the 11th-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania and the 26th-ranked safety prospect nationally for the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite.

McMillon would undoubtedly be another nice piece to the defensive side of the ball for the 2021 class, which continues to accumulate strong talent for future defenses in Blacksburg.

We'll have an update on McMillon's impending decision later this week as his commitment date draws closer, so stick with AllHokies.com as we continue to monitor this developing story.

Recruiting

