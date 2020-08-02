2021 Virginia Tech Target Robbie Ouzts is an SI All-American Candidate

2021 South Carolina tight end prospect Robbie Ouzts is an SI All-American candidate.

Ouzts, a 6'4", 240 lbs. 3-star prospect, has a final two of Virginia Tech and Alabama. The Hokies have made a favorable impression on Ouzts throughout his recruitment, led by assistant James Shibest and company.

Along with 3-star Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle, Ouzts is one of the top tight ends on Virginia Tech's board, and the Hokies would love to land him as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

The competition is stiff though, as the Hokies must go head-to-head with powerhouse Alabama. There is no timetable for Ouzts final decision.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. Thus far, the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American, the top 10 offensive linemen, top 10 slot receivers, and top 10 outside wide receivers.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: TE Robbie Ouzts

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

School: Rock Hill (S.C.)

Schools of Interest: Alabama and Virginia Tech

Frame: Well put-together, with natural size and advanced muscle development. Good width across shoulders, chest. Big arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be adding quick-twitch muscle.

Athleticism: Strong. Plays with immense power. Above-average speed and acceleration at best. Adequate short-area quickness, with relatively fluid hips. Great leaper; throws down dunks with ease on the hardwood. Outstanding hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Routinely goes outside body for catches; capable of spectacular one-handed grabs in midair. Middling RAC threat due to lack of burst and wiggle, but tough to bring down in open field. Devastating blocker; violent hitter with shoulders square to target.

Polish: Plenty strong already. Raw route-runner; needs to add nuance, subtlety to routes, especially getting out of breaks. Mostly used as puller, so must develop in-line blocking technique.

Bottom Line: Ouzts boasts an impressive offer list, and it’s not hard to see why – he could play Power-5 football right now. There’s a chance his ceiling is lower than peers’ due to strength development, but he should get more explosive with time in a college S & C program. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter for major program.