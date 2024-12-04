Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Wide Receiver Shamarius 'Snook' Peterkin Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Peterkin, the only player in Virginia Tech’s 2025 recruiting class who is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, officially signed with the Hokies on National Signing Day. Peterkin is tied for the second highest overall 247Sports rating in the history of commitments under Brent Pry, only trailing linebacker Gabe Williams.
Peterkin is listed at 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds. The wide receiver is coming out of Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina. 247Sports ranks Peterkin as the seventh best player from North Carolina in the class of 2026, and the twenty eighth best wide receiver in his class.
Here’s a scouting report on Peterkin from Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports Scouting Analyst:
“Tall, lean outside receiver verified at 6-foot-2 who's played all three phases and several positions. Long-striding gait that fosters more initial acceleration than expected. Slippery strong as a return threat and run-after-catch weapon. Tracks the deep ball well and makes impressive hands catches in the vertical game. Spatially aware of defenders and boundaries. Basketball player who shows go-get-it red-zone effectiveness and matchup-winning consistency in contested situations thanks to athleticism and timing. Big-play threat in the return game, including longs of 99 (kick) and 77 (punt) for touchdowns as a junior. Production increases significantly year-over-year entering senior season. High jumped 5-10 as a freshman and also plays basketball, displaying open-floor finishing ability above the rim. Not overly long despite height. Still room to squeeze another gear out of the top-end speed. Projects as a potential P4 starter who could become an impact player with pro upside.”
