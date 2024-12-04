All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Nathaniel Wright Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Wright committed to Virginia Tech

RJ Schafer

Nov 11, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet rest on a table during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet rest on a table during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was no question Wright was going to land at Virginia Tech. One of Virginia Tech's coaches said that it has been a long time coming for Nathaniel Wright as he had been a Hokie fan for most of his life and his family shares the same fandom. Wright is a three-star offensive lineman who committed to Virginia Tech in June.

Wright received fifteen other offers according to Virginia Tech, but as Coach Brent Pry said, Wright declined to visit some other schools, and remained locked in to his commitment to Virginia Tech.

He received other offers from Buffalo, UConn, Duke, East Carolina, Hampton, Howard, James Madison. Kent State, Liberty, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Wake Forest, and William & Mary.

Wright also competed in basketball and shotput. He completely out-sized a lot of his high school opponents and he can make a big impact in Blacksburg.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

Related Stories:

Virginia Tech Football: Live 2025 National Signing Day Tracker For the Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal

The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Recruiting