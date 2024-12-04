Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Nathaniel Wright Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
It was no question Wright was going to land at Virginia Tech. One of Virginia Tech's coaches said that it has been a long time coming for Nathaniel Wright as he had been a Hokie fan for most of his life and his family shares the same fandom. Wright is a three-star offensive lineman who committed to Virginia Tech in June.
Wright received fifteen other offers according to Virginia Tech, but as Coach Brent Pry said, Wright declined to visit some other schools, and remained locked in to his commitment to Virginia Tech.
He received other offers from Buffalo, UConn, Duke, East Carolina, Hampton, Howard, James Madison. Kent State, Liberty, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Wake Forest, and William & Mary.
Wright also competed in basketball and shotput. He completely out-sized a lot of his high school opponents and he can make a big impact in Blacksburg.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
3. OL Nathaniel Wright
