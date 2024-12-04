All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Wide Receiver Jayden Anderson Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Anderson will be playing in Blacksburg.

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet sits near the team bench during the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Green Run High School has built a valuable connection between Virginia Tech and itself, and now Green Run star wide receiver Jayden Anderson has made his commitment to playing in Blacksburg official. Anderson said after his commitment to expect a lot of touchdowns and he is excited to get back to work for Coach Brent Pry.

247Sports ranks Anderson as the 140th best wide receiver in the class of 2025, and the 30th best player in Virginia. Anderson held fourteen other offers and posted a 6.67 in the 55-meter dash as he also competes in track and field. In 2023, he helped Green Run go 12-1 working as a WIldcat quarterback. He caught 48 balls for 1,282 yards and fifteen touchdowns. He also had five other touchdowns on the ground and off of kick returns.

He is the first skill position player to sign with Virginia Tech.

