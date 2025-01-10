Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Coaches Make Stop To Visit 2026 Four-Star OL Carter Scruggs
Virginia Tech is already hard at work for the 2026 recruiting class and they already have one big commitment from one four-star prospect in wide receiver Carnell Warren. Just yesterday, Virginia Tech had coaches out on the road visiting prospects and one of those prospects is four-star offensive tackle Carter Scruggs. Yesterday, Scruggs got an in-home visit from Hokies coaches, including new offensive line coach Matt Moore and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scruggs, who plays at Loudoun County in Virginia, is the No. 131 player in the country, the No. 9 IOL, and the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia. This would be a massive get for the Hokies, but they are going to have to battle some of the top programs in the country for him.
Earlier this month, Virginia Tech got a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who gives them a great start in the class.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (16)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)
DL Arias Nash (Mercer)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
LB Jordan Bass (Pitt)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)